LG Bagless Vacuum Cleaner 1700W, Dust Bin Capacity 1.3 liter,Silver color
Key Features
- Easy to Control Bin
- Compact Size
- Ellipse Cyclone
Reasons To Buy
High Suction Power
LG Bagless Vacuum features a high suction power, this ensures optimal dust pick up.
Easy to Control Dust Bin
Experience more convenient waste disposal with LG Bagless Vacuum Cleaner.
Experience more convenient cleaning Dust Bin with LG Bagless Vacuum Cleaner.
Compact Size
Compact Size of LG Bagless Vacuum Cleaner design makes it easier to store.
Ellipse Cyclone
Ellipse Cyclone system efficiently separates dust from the clean air.
HEPA 13 Filter
The HEPA 13 Filter filter system is designed to reduce the presence of common household allergens and dust mites.
Telescopic Pipe
The Telescopic feature makes the pipe longer and easier to use.
All Spec
