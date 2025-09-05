Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG Bagless Vacuum Cleaner 1700W, Dust Bin Capacity 1.3 liter,Silver color

VC5417NNT
Stand_Front view
Key Features

  • Easy to Control Bin
  • Compact Size
  • Ellipse Cyclone

Reasons To Buy

High Suction Power

LG Bagless Vacuum features a high suction power, this ensures optimal dust pick up.

 

Easy to Control Dust Bin

Experience more convenient waste disposal with LG Bagless Vacuum Cleaner.

Easy-to-Clean Dust Bin

Experience more convenient cleaning Dust Bin with LG Bagless Vacuum Cleaner.

Compact Size

Compact Size of LG Bagless Vacuum Cleaner design makes it easier to store.

Ellipse Cyclone

Ellipse Cyclone system efficiently separates dust from the clean air.

HEPA 13 Filter

The HEPA 13 Filter filter system is designed to reduce the presence of common household allergens and dust mites.

Telescopic Pipe

The Telescopic feature makes the pipe longer and easier to use.

