19 kg Washer with 12 Kg Dryer, Front Load washing Machine , Silver color,ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), + LG XBOOM RNC5.

19 kg Washer with 12 Kg Dryer, Front Load washing Machine , Silver color,ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), + LG XBOOM RNC5.

PTWS1912X.RNC5

19 kg Washer with 12 Kg Dryer, Front Load washing Machine , Silver color,ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), + LG XBOOM RNC5.

  Front View
  • Front View
Bundle Image
Front View
Front View

Key Features

  AIDD™(Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive)
  Washer and Dryer In One
  Turbo Wash
  Bass Blast+
  Multi Color (RGB) Speaker Lighting
  DJ Function
Products in this Bundle: 2
RNC5

RNC5

LG XBOOM RNC5.
front view

WS1912XMT

19 kg Washer with 12 Kg Dryer, Front Load washing Machine , Silver color,ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi),

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

AI DD™

 

Intelligent Care with 14.5% More Fabric Protection

AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximizes cleansing performance and extends the life of your garments.

 

AI DD™TurboWash™Steam™

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

The All-in-One for Bold Party Sound

LG XBOOM RNC5

The All-in-One for Bold Party Sound

A Super Bass Boost, and other fun features deliver big, powerful beats that take the party atmosphere up a notch.
All Spec

PRODUCT FEATURES

Sound

User EQ / Cluster 3 EQ
(Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast+, Football) Special EQ
(Dangdut, Arabic, Afro Hip-hop, India, Rugueton, Merengue, Salsa, Samba, Axe, Forro, Funk, Sertanejo)

Special EQ

User EQ / Cluster 3 EQ
(Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast+, Football) Special EQ
(Dangdut, Arabic, Afro Hip-hop, India, Rugueton, Merengue, Salsa, Samba, Axe, Forro, Funk, Sertanejo)

Convenience

Repeat 1/All
Juke Box
Suffle
Skip/Scan - Fwd/Rev
USB Copy/direct recording
Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)
Bluetooth Auto Function Change
Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)
Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
Party Strobe (App 용)
File/Folder search with music playing
Fota
Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android/iOS)
Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)

Functions

DJ Effects/Loop/Scratcher/Sampler Creator(App)
Multi Juke box / DJ Pad / Auto DJ
Vocal effects, Voice canceller, Key changer
Sound Sync

File Format

(MP3/WMA) ID3 Tag Display
Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

Speaker

System - 2Way 3Speaker
Tweeter Unit - 2"x2
Woofer Unit - 8"
Impedance (TW/Woofer) - 8Ω / 3Ω

Connections

USB (2 input)
Guitar input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Mic input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Bluetooth (4.0)

Power Supply

Narrow: 200-240V 50/60Hz
Wide: 110-240V 50/60Hz

Dimension:(W x H x D) mm

Main: 330 x 685 x 344mm

Net Weight: (Kg)

Net: 13.8Kg

Gross Weight: (Kg)

Gross: 16.6Kg

All Spec

