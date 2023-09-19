About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
8kg Washer with 5kg Dryer Front load washing machine , Steam , Smart ThinQ (Wi –Fi)

Specs

Reviews

Support

8kg Washer with 5kg Dryer Front load washing machine , Steam , Smart ThinQ (Wi –Fi)

WSC0805WH

8kg Washer with 5kg Dryer Front load washing machine , Steam , Smart ThinQ (Wi –Fi)

(1)

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
8kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
600 x 560 x 850
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Smart Remote Control (WIFI Control)
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Smart Diagnosis™

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

8

All Spec

FEATURES

Embossing Inner Drum

Embossing

6 Motion DD

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Drum Lifter

Wave Lifter

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Spin

Yes

Temp.

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

3-19 hrs

Display Type

White LED

Door Lock Indication

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 560

Weight include packing (kg)

72

Weight (kg)

68

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Blue White

PROGRAMS

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

Yes

Dark Wash

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Gentle Care

Yes

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Quick 30

Yes

Rinse+Spin

Yes

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Steam Refresh

Yes

Wash+Dry

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

5

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

8

What people are saying