21Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD + 18Kg Dryer | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump | ThinQ

For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer product image with logo
-
18Kg Dryer | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump | ThinQ
-
21Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Body Color
-
Stainless Silver
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
-
18.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
770x990x820
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Anti Crease
-
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Condenser Care
-
Yes
-
Delay End
-
Yes
-
Drum Care
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Dry Level
-
5 Levels
-
Favourite
-
No
-
Less Time
-
Yes
-
More Time
-
Yes
-
Rack Dry
-
No
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Time Dry
-
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
8806096109687
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
-
18.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
-
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
-
Dial+Touch+Hard Buttons & LED Display
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
750x1085x852
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)
-
1340
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
770x990x820
-
Weight include packing (kg)
-
82.0
-
Weight (kg)
-
76.0
FEATURES
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)
-
Yes
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
-
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
-
Heat Pump Electric
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Inverter Motor
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
No
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
Stainless Silver
-
Door Type
-
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
-
No
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
-
Yes
-
Activewear(Sportswear)
-
Yes
-
AI Dry
-
Yes
-
Bedding Refresh
-
Yes
-
Cool Air
-
Yes
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton +
-
No
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Down Jacket Refresh
-
Yes
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Quick Dry
-
Yes
-
Rack Dry
-
No
-
Towels
-
Yes
-
Wool
-
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
