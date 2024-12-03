Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
21Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD + 18Kg Dryer | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump | ThinQ

21Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD + 18Kg Dryer | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump | ThinQ

PTWF2111X.RH18U8

21Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD + 18Kg Dryer | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump | ThinQ

  • Bundle Images
  • First model front view
  • Second model front view
Bundle Images
First model front view
Second model front view

Key Features

  • AIDD™(Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive)
  • Washer and Dryer In One
  • Turbo Wash
  • DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™
  • Dual 10 Year Warranty
  • Eco Hybrid™
Products in this Bundle: 2
front view

RH18U8EVCW

18Kg Dryer | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump | ThinQ
LG Front Load Washing Machine

WF2111XMT

21Kg Washer | Front Load | ThinQ | AI DD
Vivace-Intro
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care

Live to a new standard of energy saving, convenience, and healthy drying.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer product image with logo

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

RH18U8EVCW-dimension

Key Spec

Body Color

Stainless Silver

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

18.0

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

770x990x820

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes

Anti Crease

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Condenser Care

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Drum Care

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Dry Level

5 Levels

Favourite

No

Less Time

Yes

More Time

Yes

Rack Dry

No

Remote Start

Yes

Steam

No

Time Dry

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096109687

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

18.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Display Type

Dial+Touch+Hard Buttons & LED Display

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

750x1085x852

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

1340

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

770x990x820

Weight include packing (kg)

82.0

Weight (kg)

76.0

FEATURES

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Auto Restart

No

Drum Light

Yes

Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

Yes

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

Dual Lint Filter

Yes

Empty Water Indicator

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump Electric

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Inverter Motor

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Reversible Door

No

Sensor Dry

Yes

Type

Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Stainless Silver

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

PROGRAMS

Allergy Care (dryer)

Yes

Activewear(Sportswear)

Yes

AI Dry

Yes

Bedding Refresh

Yes

Cool Air

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

No

Download Cycle

Yes

Down Jacket Refresh

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Quick Dry

Yes

Rack Dry

No

Towels

Yes

Wool

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

