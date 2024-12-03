Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
10.5 kg Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ ,White color + 10Kg DUAL Inverter Dryer | sensor dry | Allergy care | Drum care

PTWFV1114XW.RH10V

  • Bundle Images
  • First model front view
  • Second model front view
Bundle Images
First model front view
Second model front view

Key Features

  • AI DD (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection)
  • Turbo Wash
  • Steam+ (Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic)
  • Dual Inverter Heat Pump™
  • Antibacterial Cycle
  • Sensor Dry
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front

RH10V9AV2W

10Kg DUAL Inverter Dryer | sensor dry | Allergy care | Drum care

WFV1114WHT

10.5 kg Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ ,White color

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care

Live to a new standard of energy saving, convenience, and healthy drying.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer product image with logo

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

RH10V9AV2WRH10V9AV2RH10V9AV2WW
CAPACITY
10 Kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
600 × 850 × 690
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Dual Inverter Heat Pump™
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Antibacterial Cycle

Key Spec

Body Color

White

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

10

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

All Spec

PROGRAMS

Allergy Care (dryer)

Yes

Bedding Refresh

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Quick Dry

Yes

Sportswear

Yes

Towels

Yes

Wool

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi)

Child Lock

Yes

Condenser Care

Yes

Delay End

3-19 hrs

Steam

No

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes

Display Type

LED

FEATURES

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

Type

Dryer

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

10

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

FrontLoader_Dimension
CAPACITY
10.5kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
600 x 850 x 620
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
AIDD™(Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive)
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Steam+

Key Spec

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 620

Steam

Steam+

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

10.5

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Touch LED

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 620

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Full Stainless

Steam

Steam+

Type

Front Loader Washer

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

