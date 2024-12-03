We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10.5 kg Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ ,White color + 10Kg DUAL Inverter Dryer | sensor dry | Allergy care | Drum care
10.5 kg Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ ,White color + 10Kg DUAL Inverter Dryer | sensor dry | Allergy care | Drum care
For Consistent Performance, Sustainable Care
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer product image with logo
-
10Kg DUAL Inverter Dryer | sensor dry | Allergy care | Drum care
-
10.5 kg Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ ,White color
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Body Color
-
White
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
-
10
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
Yes
All Spec
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
-
Yes
-
Bedding Refresh
-
Yes
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Quick Dry
-
Yes
-
Sportswear
-
Yes
-
Towels
-
Yes
-
Wool
-
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi)
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Condenser Care
-
Yes
-
Delay End
-
3-19 hrs
-
Steam
-
No
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
LED
FEATURES
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Dryer
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
White
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
-
10
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 620
-
Steam
-
Steam+
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
TurboWash
-
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
-
10.5
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
Touch LED
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 620
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
Full Stainless
-
Steam
-
Steam+
-
Type
-
Front Loader Washer
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
White
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
