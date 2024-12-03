Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
21 kg Washer with 12 Kg Dryer | Front Load | with AI DD™ | ThinQ™ + LG XBOOM RNC7

PTWS2112B.RNC7

Key Features

  • AIDD™(Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive)
  • Washer and Dryer In One
  • Turbo Wash
  • Bass Blast+
  • Multi Color (RGB) Speaker Lighting
  • DJ Function
LG XBOOM RNC7
LG Front Load Washing Machine WS2112BST

WS2112BST

21 kg Washer with 12 Kg Dryer | Front Load | with AI DD™ | ThinQ™
Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

AI DD™

 

Intelligent Care with 14.5% More Fabric Protection

AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximizes cleansing performance and extends the life of your garments.

 

A low angle view of the left side of LG XBOOM against a purple background. The XBOOM light are also purple.
LG XBOOM RNC7

The All-in-One for Bold Party Sound

A Super Bass Boost, and other fun features deliver big, powerful beats that take the party atmosphere up a notch.
All Spec

PRODUCT FEATURES

Special EQ

(Dangdut, Arabic, Afro Hip-hop, India, Rugueton, Merengue, Salsa, Samba, Axe, Forro, Funk, Sertanejo)

Convenience

Repeat 1/All
Juke Box
Suffle
Skip/Scan - Fwd/Rev
USB Copy/direct recording
Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)
Bluetooth Auto Function Change
Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)
Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
Party Strobe (App 용)
File/Folder search with music playing
Fota
Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android/iOS)
Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)

Functions

DJ Effects/Loop/Scratcher/Sampler Creator(App)
Multi Juke box / DJ Pad / Auto DJ
Vocal effects, Voice canceller, Key changer
Sound Sync

File Format

(MP3/WMA) ID3 Tag Display
Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

Speaker

System - 3Way 5Speaker
Tweeter Unit - 2"x2
Mid Unit - 3"x2
Woofer Unit - 8"
Impedance (TW/Mid/Woofer) - 8Ω / 4Ω / 6Ω

Connections

USB (2 input)
Optical input
Guitar input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Mic input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Bluetooth (4.0)

Power Supply

Narrow: 200-240V 50/60Hz
Wide: 110-240V 50/60Hz

Dimension:(W x H x D) mm

Main: 330 x 785 x 344mm

Net Weight: (Kg)

Net: 16Kg

Gross Weight: (Kg)

Gross: 19Kg

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

WS1508XMT
CAPACITY
12/21Kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
700 x 990 x 770
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
TurboWash3D™
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Steam

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

21

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Steam

Yes

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

12

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

21

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes

Display Type

LED

FEATURES

AI DD

Yes

Type

Washer and Dyer

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Stone Silver

PROGRAMS

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Cotton +

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

