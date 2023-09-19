7kg Front load washing machine, White, Smart Diagnosis

About Cookies on This Site

WF0710WHN

Inverter-DirectDrive
6motionDD

      

10years-new
smart-diagnosis

Less vibration, Less noise

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and really quiet. We know it is one of the best washing machine motors on the market, which is why all our machines come with a standard 10 year warranty on the motor. Nothing standard about that now, is there?

OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics with 6 Motion DD

Select a wash program and 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.
WF0810WHN_More-Motion_22112018_D_v

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues without having to call a technician. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that diagnoses the issue within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

FrontLoader_Dimension
CAPACITY
7kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
600x440x850
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
DD(Direct Drive)
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Add Item

Key Spec

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 440 x 850

Steam

No

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

Yes

TurboWash

No

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

7

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Touch LED

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 440 x 850

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Stainless

Steam

No

Type

Front Loader Washer

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

