9 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™, Platinum Silver color, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

9 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™, Platinum Silver color, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

WFB0914XM

9 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™, Platinum Silver color, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

WD-Vivace-V900-VC2-BlackSteel-01-2-Vivace-Intro-Mobile-V1-EN

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

What is AI DD™?

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.
99.9% Allergen Removal

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
The results may be different depending on the environment.

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space4
Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size!

More Durable and Hygienic
Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted external durable and elegant tempered glass door and developed hygienic and durable stainless lifter.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

More Visible and Elegant
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.

*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

WFB0914XM

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

9

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Steam

Yes

Wrinkle Care

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

FEATURES

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

Add Item

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

TurboWash

No

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

Yes

Steam+

No

Type

Front Load Washer

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Water Level

Auto

Centum System

No

Dual Dry

No

ezDispense

No

Foam detection system

Yes

TurboWash360˚

No

Vibration Sensor

No

Drum Light

No

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Spin

1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

Steam

No

Temp.

Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

Tub Clean

No

TurboWash

No

Wash

No

Wrinkle Care

No

ColdWash

No

Detergent Level

No

ezDispense Nozzle Clean

No

Rinse+

Yes

Rinse + Spin

No

Softener Level

No

Drum Light

No

PROGRAMS

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Baby Care

No

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

Yes

Dark Wash

No

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Gentle Care

No

Hygiene

No

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Quick 30

Yes

Rinse+Spin

No

Silent Wash

Yes

Speed 14

No

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Stain Care

No

Steam Refresh

No

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash 39

No

Wash+Dry

No

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

Baby Steam Care

Yes

Auto Wash

No

Baby Wear

No

Cold Wash

No

Color Care

No

Drain + Spin

No

Eco 40-60

No

Intensive 60

No

Outdoor

No

Quick Wash

No

Quick Wash (Speed Wash)

No

Refresh

No

Skin Care

No

Speed Wash+Dry

No

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

No

Smart Pairing

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

6222048400367

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

9

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Display Type

Dial + Touch LED

Door Lock Indication

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

655 x 885 x 655

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

615

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1100

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Weight include packing (kg)

64.5

Weight (kg)

63.0

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Platinum Silver

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

WFB0914XM

9 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™, Platinum Silver color, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)