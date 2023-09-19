We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™, Platinum Silver color, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)
*Washing Machines have Five Years Warranty, Direct Drive Motor has ten years Warranty, Dryers has five years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 7 years
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
-
9
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
-
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Steam+
-
No
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold Only
-
Water Level
-
Auto
-
Centum System
-
No
-
Dual Dry
-
No
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
Foam detection system
-
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
-
No
-
Vibration Sensor
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Delay End
-
Yes
-
Pre Wash
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Spin
-
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
-
Steam
-
No
-
Temp.
-
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
-
No
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
Wash
-
No
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
ColdWash
-
No
-
Detergent Level
-
No
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
-
No
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
No
-
Softener Level
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
Yes
-
Baby Care
-
No
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton +
-
Yes
-
Dark Wash
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Gentle Care
-
No
-
Hygiene
-
No
-
Mixed Fabric
-
Yes
-
Quick 30
-
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
-
No
-
Silent Wash
-
Yes
-
Speed 14
-
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
-
Yes
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
-
No
-
Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
-
Yes
-
Auto Wash
-
No
-
Baby Wear
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Color Care
-
No
-
Drain + Spin
-
No
-
Eco 40-60
-
No
-
Intensive 60
-
No
-
Outdoor
-
No
-
Quick Wash
-
No
-
Quick Wash (Speed Wash)
-
No
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Speed Wash+Dry
-
No
-
TurboWash 49
-
No
-
TurboWash 59
-
No
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
No
-
Smart Pairing
-
No
-
Bar Code
-
6222048400367
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
9
-
Delay Timer
-
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
-
Dial + Touch LED
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
655 x 885 x 655
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
615
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
1100
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Weight include packing (kg)
-
64.5
-
Weight (kg)
-
63.0
-
Body Color
-
Platinum Silver
-
Door Type
-
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
-
No
Buy Directly
WFB0914XM
9 kg Washer, Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™, Platinum Silver color, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)