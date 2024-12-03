Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
WFR1114WH

  • Front
  • FrontOpen
  • TopLeftPanel
  • Drum
  • TopRightDrawerOpen
  • TopDrawerOpen
  • TopLeftPerspective
  • TopLeftPerspective
  • LeftSide
  • RightSideOpen
  • RightSide
  • LeftPerspective
  • Side
  • Back
  • SASO label
Key Features

  • AI DD (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection)
  • Turbo Wash
  • Steam+ (Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic)
  • Bigger Capacity in the Same Space
  • ThinQ
  • Stainless Lifter
Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

What is AI DD™

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.
Less Time, More Life
TurboWash™

Less Time, More Life

TurboWash™ technology cleans your clothes in 59 minutes. Spend less time on laundry and more time living!

Steam+™

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

LG Steam+™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles.

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.

30% Less Wrinkles

30% Less Wrinkles

The wrinkles are formed during dehydration disappear through the steam during tumble motion.
99.9% Allergen Removal

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.
Bigger Capacity in the Same Space
Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size!
More Durable and Hygienic
Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted external durable and elegant tempered glass door and developed hygienic and durable stainless lifter.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

More Visible and Elegant
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.
Available with TWINWash™ Mini
Compatibility

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Plus a TWINWash™ Mini according to your preferences to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Save you time and money in your busy life.

*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.

Smart Appliance
ThinQ™

Smart Appliance

With ThinQ™ technology, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi Connectivity.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

saso image

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

FrontLoader_Dimension
Wi-Fi
Yes
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
CAPACITY
11kg
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
AIDD™(Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive)

Key Spec

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    11

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • ColdWash

    No

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806084791887

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    11

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Touch LED

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660 x 890 x 660

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    620

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1100

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    71.0

  • Weight (kg)

    67.0

FEATURES

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Centum System

    No

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Drum Light

    No

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Steam+

    No

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

PROGRAMS

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    Yes

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    No

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    No

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Speed 14

    Yes

  • Speed Wash+Dry

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    Yes

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

