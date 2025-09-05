About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
10.5 kg Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ ,White color + LG Bagless Vacuum Cleaner 1800W, Dust Bin Capacity 1.3 liter,Silver color

10.5 kg Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ ,White color + LG Bagless Vacuum Cleaner 1800W, Dust Bin Capacity 1.3 liter,Silver color

10.5 kg Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ ,White color + LG Bagless Vacuum Cleaner 1800W, Dust Bin Capacity 1.3 liter,Silver color

WFV1114WHT.VC541
Bundle image
Front view
front view
Bundle image
Front view
front view

Key Features

  • AI DD (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection)
  • Turbo Wash
  • Steam+ (Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic)
  • Easy to Control Bin
  • Compact Size
  • Ellipse Cyclone
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
LG WFV1114WHT Front-Load Washing Machine, providing efficient washing with advanced technology.

WFV1114WHT

10.5 kg Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ ,White color
VC5417NNT|front view

VC5417NNT

LG Bagless Vacuum Cleaner 1800W, Dust Bin Capacity 1.3 liter,Silver color
Vivace-Intro

Reasons To Buy

Reasons To Buy

Print

Key Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 620

FEATURES - Steam

Steam+

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Full Stainless

Steam

Steam+

Type

Front Loader Washer

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

10.5

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Touch LED

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 620

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.