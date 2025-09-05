We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10.5 kg Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ ,White color + LG Bagless Vacuum Cleaner 1800W, Dust Bin Capacity 1.3 liter,Silver color
WFV1114WHT.VC541
Products in this Bundle: 2
Reasons To Buy
- 10.5 kg Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ ,White color
- LG Bagless Vacuum Cleaner 1800W, Dust Bin Capacity 1.3 liter,Silver color
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 620
FEATURES - Steam
Steam+
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Full Stainless
Steam
Steam+
Type
Front Loader Washer
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
White
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Add Item
Yes
TurboWash
Yes
CAPACITY
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
10.5
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Display Type
Touch LED
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 620
