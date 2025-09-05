We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
13 kg Washer with 8Kg Dryer | Front Load washing Machine | 6 Motion DD | AI DD | Steam | TurboWash360 | Essence White color
13 kg Washer with 8Kg Dryer | Front Load washing Machine | 6 Motion DD | AI DD | Steam | TurboWash360 | Essence White color
*Related images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product
Explore your new washer’s key features
Large capacity
Handles larger loads in the same size body
Slimmer body, spacious drum
Improves usability and space utilization
Deep-learning AI DD™
Optimizes cleaning performance by fabric weight and type
TurboWash™ 360o
Washes quickly with a multi-directional spraythat won't damage fabrics
Space-saving
Fit your washer into your life
Designed to be just 645mm deep, reclaim 125mm of valuable space in your home without compromising the size of your wash.
*Save 125mm of space compared to previous LG conventional front loader washing machines of 770mm depth
*Related images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product
Large capacity
Level up your laundry
LG's advanced technology allows for a compact design, including a larger but slimmer laundry drum that gives you more washing space in the same size body.
*Results may vary depending on the tester
*Vibration sensor included in 615/565 depth model only. (excluding Slim type)
*Friction Damper & Weight Balance's number may be different depending on the model.
*Related images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product
Deep-learning AI DD™
Take the guesswork out of washing and let AI DD™
Enjoy a machine that use AI to select your washing cycle, reducing fabric damage for longer-lasting clothes.
*Tested by Intertek on June 2023. AI Wash cycle with AI Class 1 with 3kg of Mixed clothes compared to Cotton cycle.
*Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
TurboWash™ 360o
Get Fresh Laundry in just 39 minutes
TurboWash™ 360o sprays water in four directions to ensure a deep clean without fabric damage.
*Tested by Intertek on May 2023. TurboWash39 cycle with 3kg of IEC load.
*Results may vary depending on the environment.
*Related images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product
Smooth operation
Experience Reduced Noise and Vibrations
Packed with technology and a vibration sensor to bring peace and quiet to your laundry process.
*The number of friction dampers and weight balances may vary depending on the model
*Related images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product
Steam™
Prioritize your health and tackle allergens
LG's Allergy Care cycle removes allergens, live dust mites, and bacteria for a worry-free wash.
A woman and a child are lying in bed smiling
*Allergy Care cycle tested by US Intertek reduces Live Dust Mites, Allergens (Dust Mite, Cat, Dog, Pollen), Bacteria, and Fungi.
*Results may vary depending on the environment.
LG ThinQ™
Stay connected from anywhere with LG ThinQ™
Link your washing machine and smartphone
Connect your washer to the LG ThinQ™ app to control the machine, select courses, and even start it while you're out and about with just the tap of a button.
Know more about your washer’s activity
Use the LG ThinQ™ app to investigate your washing machine's energy usage and to check for any maintenance requirements
Voice assistant compatibility
Connect your washing machine to a smart home device to take your life to a new level of convenience! Use a range of voice commands to instruct your machine from anywhere in your home.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*Voice Control is only activated when the washer is powered on.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
*Results may vary depending on the environment.
*Intertek test results, our existing plastic door Vickers hardness 12.2Hv, Glass Door 575.66Hv (The higher the value, the stronger the anti-scratch performance.)
*Glass door between 5.5 and 6.5 in terms of Mohs hardness tester.
What is the standard-size washing machine?
All LG Washing Machines come in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can vary depending on the drum size / capacity.
Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675 mm.
What is the best kg for a washing machine?
LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8–9 kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 11-13 kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large
laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our appliances can offer increased capacity for the same size of
washing machine.
How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?
Check the energy label on your washing machine for an A (best) to G (worst) rating. Select LG Washing Machines boast Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and noise levels. AI within LG machinesalso enables you to benefit from the most appropriate washing motions for your laundry load, thus keeping energy expenditure down to a minimum.
*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.
How can I choose the proper wash cycle?
Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically
weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they
can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.
How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?
An obvious start would be to buy an LG Washing Machine which boasts Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and noise levels. Innovative LG DirectDrive™ Motor technology reduces the number ofmoving parts inside your appliance, reducing the noise generated (as well as extending its life due to less wear and tear).When installing your washing machine, make sure it stands on a level surface and check it regularly. An unbalanced unit may shift location or bump around, increasing noise output. Placinganti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine can also help reduce noise.
*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.
How does Deep-learning AI DD™ benefit my laundry?
LG’s Deep-learning AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine
results in improved fabric protection, keeping your precious clothes looking their best for longer. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts,
making for a longer lasting, more energy-efficient appliance.
What is the LG Quick Wash function?
LG’s swift, TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. The 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from
every angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray — combining to achieve an optimal balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your
precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care. It’s speed washing that delivers a perfect clean in record time.
What can a smart washing machine do?
LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimize washing motions for every load. Deep learning based on intelligence gleaned from thousands of big data washing events enables thewasher to automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. The result? 10%* better fabric protection, keeping your clothes looking their best for longer.LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone, which connects with your smart washerwherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting SmartDiagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ™ app.
* Tested by Intertek on January 2023.
Al Wash cycle with 3kg of load compared to Cotton cycle(F4Y7RYW0W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
* AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.
What is the steam function in LG washing machine?
LG’s proprietary Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve
allergetns, including pollen and dust mitest.
How does the Auto-dosing function work?
The LG ezDispense™ auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your
laundry load and automatically adds exactly the right amount of detergent every time. It Removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time and prolongs the life of your clothing. Correct
detergent dosage also helps keep front loader washing machines operating at their best. Detergent and softener compartments together hold up to 35 doses of cleaning power. Simply shut
the door and press start!
Do washing machines come in different colours?
LG offers a menu of modern neutral colour options to ensure you can find a washing machine that either matches existing appliances or provides a stylish contrast. Choose from the following
selection of colours: Classic White, Black Steel or Graphite.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
13
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
650x950x645
Steam
Yes
Wrinkle Care
No
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
FEATURES
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Type
Front Load Washer Dryer
AI DD
Yes
6 Motion DD
Yes
Centum System
No
Add Item
Yes
ezDispense
No
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Auto Restart
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Foam detection system
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
Steam
Yes
Drum Light
No
Steam+
No
Leveling Legs
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
TurboWash360˚
Yes
Vibration Sensor
Yes
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
Water Level
Auto
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
Yes
Add Item
Yes
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Detergent Level
Yes
Drum Light
No
Pre Wash
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
Rinse + Spin
Yes
Rinse+
Yes
Softener Level
Yes
Spin
5 Levels
Steam
No
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash
Yes
Wash
Yes
Wrinkle Care
No
ColdWash
Yes
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
No
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096462539
PROGRAMS
Bed Sheets
No
Bedding Refresh
No
Cold Wash
No
Color Care
No
Cotton +
No
Dark Wash
No
Delicates
No
Double Rinse
No
Down Jacket
No
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
Dress Shirts
No
Dry Only
Yes
Duvet
Yes
Easy Care
No
Eco 40-60
No
Gentle Care
No
Hygiene
No
Intensive 60
No
Jeans
No
Mixed Fabric
No
One Shirt
No
Outdoor
No
Pet Care Wash
No
Quick 14 (Speed 14)
No
Quick 30
No
Quick Wash
No
Quick Wash+Dry
Yes
Rainy Days
No
Refresh
No
Rinse+Spin
Yes
Rinse Only
Yes
School Uniforms
No
Silent Wash
No
Single Garments
No
Skin Care
No
Sleeve Hems and Collars
No
Small Load
No
Smart Rinse
No
Spin Only
Yes
Sportswear(Activewear)
No
Stain Care
No
Steam Refresh
No
Towels
No
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash 39
Yes
TurboWash 49
No
TurboWash 59
No
Wash Only
Yes
Wash+Dry
Yes
Wool (Hand/Wool)
No
Cotton
Yes
Baby Steam Care
No
AI Wash
Yes
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
Auto Wash
No
Baby Care
No
Baby Wear
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
Body Color
Essence White (Glossy)
CAPACITY
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
8
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
13
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
Door Lock Indication
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Pairing
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
710x1020x670
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
645
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1145
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
650x950x645
Weight (kg)
77.0
Weight include packing (kg)
83.0
What people are saying
