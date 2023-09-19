About Cookies on This Site

9Kg DUAL Inverter Dryer, sensor dry, Allergy care, Drum care, White color, ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Specs

Reviews

Support

RC90V9AV2W

(1)

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
9kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
600 x 690 x 850
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Dual Inverter Heatpump
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Eco Hybrid ™

Key Spec

Body Color

White

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Auto Cleaning Condenser

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

All Spec

FEATURES

Embossing Inner Drum

Stainless

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Dual Lint Filter

Sensor Dry

Type

Dryer

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

What people are saying