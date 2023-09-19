About Cookies on This Site

24 Kg Top Load washing Machine, Black Steel Colour, TurboWash3D™, Steam, Auto Tub Clean, Full Stainless Steel Tub, Auto Pre-Wash, ThinQ™

Specs

Reviews

Support

WTR24HHB1

(1)

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

WTR24HHB
CAPACITY
24kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
690 x 730 x 130
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
HEDD(High Effficiency Direct Drive)
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Steam

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

24

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

690 x 1130 x 730

Steam

Yes

All Spec

PROGRAMS

[TL]Tub Clean

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(WiFi)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Pre Wash

Yes

Steam

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

WiFi

Yes

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

24

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

LED

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

690 x 1130 x 730

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

Yes

[TL] TurboWash

Yes

TurboWash 3D

Yes

Type

Top Loader

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Black Steel

Lid Type

Tempered Glass

What people are saying