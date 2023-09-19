About Cookies on This Site

14 Kg Top Load washing Machine, White Colour, TurboWash3D™, Steam, Tub Clean, Full Stainless Steel Tub, ThinQ™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

14 Kg Top Load washing Machine, White Colour, TurboWash3D™, Steam, Tub Clean, Full Stainless Steel Tub, ThinQ™

WTS14HHWK

14 Kg Top Load washing Machine, White Colour, TurboWash3D™, Steam, Tub Clean, Full Stainless Steel Tub, ThinQ™

(1)
Front
Powerful
TurboWash3D™

Powerful & Fast 3D Wash

WaveForce™ and JetSpray generate powerful waves to enhance washing and rinsing. Combined with the new TurboDrum™, which rotates reverse, TurboWash3D™ washes clothes in every possible direction for total cleaning.
Powerful Waterfall and Jet Spray
WaveForce™ JetSpray

Powerful Waterfall and Jet Spray

High-pressure water, from both the waterfall and JetSpray currents, enhances the cleaning action of the wash tub, which circulates laundry in the water with powerful torque.
Tub
TurboDrum™

Tub & Pulsator Scrub Spin

The wash pulsator and tub spin in opposite directions, generating strong water currents to circulate the laundry left and right for a gentle yet potent scrubbing effect.
Find More Time in Your Day
TurboWash3D™

Find More Time in Your Day

After washing with powerful WaveForce™ technology and JetSpray rinsing, the laundry is done in less than 40min! TurboWash3D™ takes all the tedium out of doing the laundry and frees up more time for your life.

*Select the 16kg 4th water level 'Turbo Shot' to finish the wash in 39 minutes (If Turbo Shot is not selected, 58 minutes) / Select the 22kg 3rd level 'TurboShot' to finish the wash in: 39 minutes (If Turbo Shot is not selected, 66 minutes).
*Tested by Intertek ; Cotton Cycle with TurboWash™ option is finished with in 39±5% minutes.

Save Energy and Water
TurboWash3D™

Save Energy and Water

TurboWash™ saves you water and energy without sacrificing washing performance.

*Tested by Intertek on January 2019. Based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0 2010-02 test protocol. Normal cycle with TurboWash option, 3.5kg loads for 25” & 27” products, 2.5kg loads for 21” products.

Stain
Steam™

Stain & Allergy
Care with Steam

The hygienic setting, 40℃, and sterilization setting,
60 ℃, will not only wash away allergens from clothes,
but also eliminate 99.9% of harmful bacteria.

*Certified by allergy UK : 99.9% reduction in exposure to pollen, Cat, Dog, House Dust Mite Allergen and Reduction of Live House Dust Mites, Fungi and Bacteria.

Easy to Maintain for Next Wash
Auto Tub Clean

Easy to Maintain for Next Wash

Auto Tub Clean function helps you to easily keep the tub clean by removing odors and dirt from the drum. It's simple to always have your tub ready for cleaner washing.

*Auto tub clean applies to the following courses. (Normal / Stain Care / Allergy Care / Towel / Prewash+Normal / School Care).

Full Stainless Steel Tub

Full Stainless Steel Tub & Lint Filter

The washing tub and filter are constructed from stainless steel, which is resistant to contamination. This steel is commonly used for kitchenware and surgical instruments, tools for which hygiene is critical.
ThinQ™

Smart Laundry with Wi-Fi

ThinQ™ technology lets you operate or monitor your laundry anywhere, anytime. You can track energy consumption or use Download Cycle to add a whole range of new washing cycles.

Cycle Download

Alt text

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice.

and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to

the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

WTS14HHWK
CAPACITY
14kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
632 x 1020 x 670
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
TurboWash3D™
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Steam

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

14

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

632 x 1020 x 670

All Spec

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

14

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

632 x 1020 x 670

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

What people are saying

Front

WTS14HHWK

14 Kg Top Load washing Machine, White Colour, TurboWash3D™, Steam, Tub Clean, Full Stainless Steel Tub, ThinQ™

