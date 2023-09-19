About Cookies on This Site

14Kg Washer, Top load washing machine, Silver color, Smart Motion

Specs

Reviews

Support

WTSV14BSLN

(1)

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
14kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
632 x 670 x 1020
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Smart Inverter
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
TurboDrum™

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

14

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

632 x 1020 x 670

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

632 x 1020 x 670

FEATURES

Auto Restart

Yes

Punch + 3

Yes

Smart Motion

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

TurboDrum

Yes

Type

Top Loader

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Free Silver

Lid Type

Tempered Glass

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(WiFi)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

WiFi

Yes

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

14

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

LED

