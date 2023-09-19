About Cookies on This Site

21 kg Main Wash with 12 kg Dry + 3.5 Kg Mini Wash (Twin Wash Washing Machine) Silver Color, Smart ThinQ (Wi-Fi), True Steam, Turbo Wash

Specs

Reviews

Support

WST2112XM

(1)

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

WST2112XMN
CAPACITY
21kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
700x1050x835
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis™
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Inverter Direct Drive

Key Spec

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

700 x 1350 x 835

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH (UPPER)

Body Color

Stainless Silver (VCM)

CONTROL & DISPLAY (UPPER)

Display Type

Full Touch

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (UPPER+LOWER)

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

700 x 1350 x 835

Weight (kg)

105

FEATURES (UPPER)

Auto Restart

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Steam

Yes

TrueSteam

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH (LOWER)

Body Color

Stainless Silver (VCM)

SMART TECHNOLOGY (UPPER)

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

CAPACITY

Dry Capacity(kg) (Upper)

12

Wash Capacity(kg) (Upper+Lower)

21

What people are saying