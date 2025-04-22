14 kg Twin Tub Washing Machine

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Punch +3 Pulsator
More powerful on dirt, more gentle to clothes, delivers maximum washing performance and reduces clothes tangling.
See Through Design
You can see the wash process through the cover, even when it is closed.
Waterfall Function
Improve rinsing effect, Provide circulation of water, various and evenly strong washing currents.
Roller Jet
3 Dimension washing system that maximize washing performance, reduce clothes tangling and smooth & clean like ‘Hand-Washing.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Drain Selector
Yes
-
Soak Timer (min)
20
-
Spin Timer (min)
5
-
Wash Timer (min)
15
CAPACITY
-
Spin Tub Capacity(kg)
10
-
Wash Capacity(kg)
14
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
905x1025x545
-
Weight (kg)
32.0
FEATURES
-
360˚ Wheel
No
-
Anti Vibration Rubber
Yes
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Buzzer
No
-
Collar Scrubber
No
-
Lint Filter
Yes
-
Punch + 3
Yes
-
Rat Away feature
Yes
-
Roller Jet Pulsator
Yes
-
Rust Free Plastic Base
Yes
-
Spin Window
Yes
-
Unidirectional Wheel
No
-
Wash Window
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Hot & Cold
-
Wind Jet Dry
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Main Color
Light Gray
PROGRAMS
-
Gentle
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Soak
Yes
-
Strong
Yes
