14 kg Twin Tub Washing Machine

WTT1410OL1
()
  • front view
  • front door open
  • drum
  • display
  • top view
  • top view
  • top view door open
  • left perspective view
  • left perspective door open
  • right side
  • left side
  • side
  • back
  • saso
Key Features

  • Roller Jet
  • 3 Wash Program
  • Lint Filter
  • Rust Proof Body
More

Punch +3 Pulsator

 

 

More powerful on dirt, more gentle to clothes, delivers maximum washing performance and reduces clothes tangling.

 

 

See Through Design

 

 

You can see the wash process through the cover, even when it is closed.

 

 

Waterfall Function

 

Improve rinsing effect, Provide circulation of water, various and evenly strong washing currents.

 

 

Roller Jet

 

3 Dimension washing system that maximize washing performance, reduce clothes tangling and smooth & clean like ‘Hand-Washing.

saso

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

WTT1410OL1
Wash Capacity(kg)
14
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
905x1025x545
Anti Vibration Rubber
Yes
Main Color
Light Gray

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Drain Selector

    Yes

  • Soak Timer (min)

    20

  • Spin Timer (min)

    5

  • Wash Timer (min)

    15

CAPACITY

  • Spin Tub Capacity(kg)

    10

  • Wash Capacity(kg)

    14

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    905x1025x545

  • Weight (kg)

    32.0

FEATURES

  • 360˚ Wheel

    No

  • Anti Vibration Rubber

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Buzzer

    No

  • Collar Scrubber

    No

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Punch + 3

    Yes

  • Rat Away feature

    Yes

  • Roller Jet Pulsator

    Yes

  • Rust Free Plastic Base

    Yes

  • Spin Window

    Yes

  • Unidirectional Wheel

    No

  • Wash Window

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Hot & Cold

  • Wind Jet Dry

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Main Color

    Light Gray

PROGRAMS

  • Gentle

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Strong

    Yes

