TWINWash™
Family Health Care
Washing clothes separately allows you to take care of your family’s health.
The TWINWash™ comes with a divided top and bottom washing machines for the simultaneous
washing of different loads.
Color Care
There is no need to worry about decolorization and unintentional dying when washing clothes with assorted colors. Using the TWINWash™, you can separately wash whites and colored clothes at the same time.
Fabric Care
The TWINWash™ has different washing modes to accommodate the characteristics of laundry, enabling users to wash two loads at the same time while minimizing damage to your garments.
Energy Care
No need to wait until laundry piles up. Nor is there needing to worry about energy consumption.
Simply wash a small load of laundry with the Mini Washer.
Life with LG Twinwash™
Wash & spin two loads at the same time with LG TWINWash™.
Wash colors and whites separately with LG TWINWash™.
Match your own washer with LG TWINWash™ Mini.