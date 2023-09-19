About Cookies on This Site

15 kg Washer with 8 kg Dryer Front Load washing Machine, White Colour, AIDD, Washer and Dryer In One, Turbo Wash, Steam, Add Item, Inverter Direct Drive, Smart Diagnosis, ThinQ™

Specs

Reviews

Support

WS1508WHT

Front

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

WS1508WHT
CAPACITY
15Kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
645x770x940
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis™
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

15

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Steam

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

FEATURES

AI DD

Yes

Type

Washing Machine combo

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

PROGRAMS

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Baby Care

Yes

Cotton +

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Hygiene

Yes

Rinse+Spin

Yes

[FL]Speed Wash

Yes

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Stain Care

Yes

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

8

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

15

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes

Display Type

LED

