Washer and Dryer Single Unit | 21KG | Front Load with Centre Control™ | AI DD | TurboWash ™ 360 | Steam+™ + LG Large Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 506L
WK2116WHT1.LT19001
Products in this Bundle: 2
Integrated, Intelligent Laundry Solution
The LG WashTower™ is a first-of-its-kind, integrated washer and dryer that deliver the things you need in life: fast, easy, smart, and style.
*LG internal test data based on "KS C ISO15502" Standard.
- Washer and Dryer Single Unit | 21KG | Front Load with Centre Control™ | AI DD | TurboWash ™ 360 | Steam+™
- LG Large Top Fridge, Smart Inverter, 506L
Key Spec
CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
21
CAPACITY - Max Dry Capacity (kg)
16
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700x1890x770
FEATURES (WASHER) - AI DD
Yes
FEATURES (WASHER) - TurboWash360˚
Yes
FEATURES (WASHER) - ezDispense
No
FEATURES (WASHER) - Steam
Yes
FEATURES (DRYER) - DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096183519
CAPACITY
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
16
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
21
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
Door Lock Indication (Washer)
Yes
Figure Indicator
18:88
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
770
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1400
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700x1890x770
Weight (kg)
154.0
FEATURES (DRYER)
Type
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
6 Motion DD
No
AI DD
No
AI Sensor Dry
No
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
Auto Restart
No
Drum Light
Yes
Dual Dry
Yes
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
Embossing Inner Drum
No
Empty Water Indicator
No
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
Inverter DirectDrive
No
LoadSense
Yes
Reversible Door
No
Sensor Dry
Yes
FEATURES (WASHER)
Type
Front Load Washer
6 Motion DD
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Auto Restart
No
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
Drum Light
Yes
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
ezDispense
No
Foam detection system
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
Steam
Yes
TurboWash360˚
Yes
Vibration Sensor
Yes
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
Water Level
Auto
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color (Dryer)
White
Body Color (Washer)
White
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
PROGRAMS (DRYER)
Coton
Yes
AI Dry
No
Allergy Care (dryer)
No
Bedding Refresh
Yes
Bulky Item
No
Cool Air
No
Cotton +
No
Delicates
No
Downloaded
Yes
Down Jacket Refresh
Yes
Duvet
Yes
Easy Care
No
Jeans
No
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
No
Quick 30
No
Quick Dry
Yes
Rack Dry
No
Refresh
No
Skin Care
No
Sportswear
No
Steam Drum Care
No
Steam Hygiene
No
Steam Refresh
No
Towels
No
Warm Air
No
Wool
Yes
PROGRAMS (WASHER)
Cotton
Yes
AI Wash
No
Allergy Care (washer)
No
Cold Wash
No
Color Care
No
Cotton +
No
Dark Wash
No
Delicates
No
Downloaded
Yes
Drain+Spin
No
Duvet
Yes
Easy Care
No
Eco 40-60
No
Gentle Care
No
Hygiene
No
Intensive 60
No
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
No
Outdoor
No
Quick 30
No
Quick Wash
Yes
Refresh
No
Rinse+Spin
Yes
Silent Wash
No
Skin Care
No
Speed14
No
Sportswear
No
Stain Care
No
Steam Refresh
No
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash 39
No
TurboWash 49
No
TurboWash 59
No
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Cloud Cycle
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Tub Clean Coach (Washer)
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
Key Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
780 x 1800 x 730
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Super White
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Top Mount
CAPACITY
Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)
4.2
Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)
13.3
Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
10
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
120
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
376
Storage Volume Total (L)
506
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Depth without door (mm)
599
Depth without handle (mm)
700
Packing Weight (kg)
87
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
780 x 1800 x 730
Product Weight (kg)
78
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
Yes
Deodorizer
No
Door-in-Door
No
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Freezer Light
Top LED
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
Ice Maker_Manual(Movable)
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
Super White
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Egg tray/Egg basket
Yes
Fresh 0 Zone
Yes
Hygiene Fresh
No
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
What people are saying
