Integrated, Intelligent Laundry Solution
More Space to Inspire Your Space
Get the stylish, space-saving design of the LG WashTower™, an ergonomic laundry suite.
*Space saving when compare with stacked washer and dryer.
Take Control with Center Control
LG WashTower™ with Center Control
Conventional Stacked Washer and Dryer
Built-in Intelligence
Take the guesswork out of brilliantly clean laundry with the built-in intelligence of LG WashTower™.
*Tested by Intertek. Cotton cycle with 3 kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Reduce 99.9% Live House Dust Mites with LG Allergy Care Cycle
Wear your clothes confidently knowing that LG Allergy Care cycle has your back with 99.9% of live house dust mites that can cause allergies.
*Allergy Care cycle for washer approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of house dust mite and Allergy Care Cycle for dryer approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of Live house dust mites.
*Allergy Care Cycle can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Complete Washing and Drying in an Hour with Small Load
Thanks to LG's Quick wash and dry with Prepare to dry option, you can finish your washing and drying in an hour for small load like sportswear and pajamas.
*Tested by Intertek, Cotton cycle with default option based on 3 kg loads.
-
ConventionalUncontrollable compressing Speed
-
LG Dual InverterControlled compressing Speed
An Energy-saving Way to Dry
*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
Connect and Control from Anywhere
The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your WashTower™ in a way you never could before. Start your washing and drying with just the tap of a button.
Efficient Product Maintenance
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise
Design, features and specifications subject to change without notice. Screen images simulated and/or dramatized. Some features in videos may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.
Details shown on product images may vary by region, country or model.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
21
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700x1890x770
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096183519
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity (kg)
16
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
21
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
-
Door Lock Indication (Washer)
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
770
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1400
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
700x1890x770
-
Weight (kg)
154.0
FEATURES (DRYER)
-
Type
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
-
6 Motion DD
No
-
AI DD
No
-
AI Sensor Dry
No
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Dual Dry
Yes
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
No
-
Empty Water Indicator
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
-
Inverter DirectDrive
No
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Reversible Door
No
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
FEATURES (WASHER)
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Dryer)
White
-
Body Color (Washer)
White
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
PROGRAMS (DRYER)
-
Coton
Yes
-
AI Dry
No
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
No
-
Bedding Refresh
Yes
-
Bulky Item
No
-
Cool Air
No
-
Cotton +
No
-
Delicates
No
-
Downloaded
Yes
-
Down Jacket Refresh
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
No
-
Jeans
No
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
No
-
Quick 30
No
-
Quick Dry
Yes
-
Rack Dry
No
-
Refresh
No
-
Skin Care
No
-
Sportswear
No
-
Steam Drum Care
No
-
Steam Hygiene
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Towels
No
-
Warm Air
No
-
Wool
Yes
PROGRAMS (WASHER)
-
Cotton
Yes
-
AI Wash
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Cotton +
No
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Delicates
No
-
Downloaded
Yes
-
Drain+Spin
No
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
No
-
Eco 40-60
No
-
Gentle Care
No
-
Hygiene
No
-
Intensive 60
No
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
No
-
Outdoor
No
-
Quick 30
No
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Silent Wash
No
-
Skin Care
No
-
Speed14
No
-
Sportswear
No
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
No
-
TurboWash 49
No
-
TurboWash 59
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Cloud Cycle
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach (Washer)
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
