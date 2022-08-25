LG JOINS HOME CONNECTIVITY ALLIANCE TO EXPAND THE FUTURE OF SMART HOME EXPERIENCE

SEOUL, Aug. 25, 2022— LG Electronics (LG) has been named to the Board of Directors of the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA), an organisation dedicated to delivering better smart home experiences through open collaboration and innovation.







— LG Electronics (LG) has been named to the Board of Directors of the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA), an organisation dedicated to delivering better smart home experiences through open collaboration and innovation.

Founded in 2022, the alliance aims to provide a safe, secure and interoperable connected home ecosystem. In addition to LG, its membership includes about 13 global brands including Samsung, Arçelik, Electrolux, Haier, GE Appliances, and Trane Technologies. The alliance seeks to enable seamless compatibility of diverse devices and services from different brands through developing and implementing guidelines for Cloud-to-Cloud (C2C) interoperability.

As a board member of the alliance, LG will soon bring its customers the convenience of being able to control and monitor other alliance members’ smart home solutions using the LG ThinQ™ app.

“We’re happy to have LG join our Board of the alliance. As the industry leader, LG understands that interoperability is essential to a truly seamless smart home experience and we are thrilled to have them join the alliance,” said Yoon Ho Choi, President of Home Connectivity Alliance. “Leveraging the collective insights and experiences of our global board members, we will continue to advance the evolution of the connected home and provide consumers with an easier, smarter way of living.”

“We are very pleased to join the board of the Home Connectivity Alliance and excited to work with like-minded companies,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “The decision to join is consistent with LG’s commitment to open innovation and collaboration, and commitment to provide consumers with more choice and greater convenience in their daily lives and drive the future of the connected home experience.”

During IFA 2022 in September, LG and other alliance members exhibiting in Berlin will offer visitors a first look at the cross-brand interoperability of their latest smart home solutions.

# # #

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates two business units – Home Entertainment and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg

Media Contacts: