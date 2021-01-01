To properly experience our LG.com website, you will need to use an alternate browser or upgrade to a newer version of internet Explorer (IE10 or greater).
The LG.com website utilizes responsive design to provide convenient experience that conforms to your devices screen size. In order to get the best possible experience our LG.COM website please follow below instructions. If you’re using Internet Explorer 9 or earlier, you will need to use an alternate browser such as Firefox or Chrome or upgrade to a newer version of internet Explorer (IE10 or greater).
Click "clear all" to begin adding products from a new category.
*Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.
LG TV, Computers, Appliances and Mobile Phones. Life's about more than having the latest technology. It’s about the experiences technology creates. From TVs and refrigerators to cell phones and computer monitors, LG Singapore delivers home electronics that let you embrace life and prepare you for its greatest moments. LG Electronics Singapore designs products that are intuitive, responsive and more eco-friendly, so you can spend wisely, be more productive and reduce the impact on the world around you. We’re committed to providing home electronics that work best for the way you live and to keeping you updated with the latest technological advances. After all, life’s better when you’re prepared.