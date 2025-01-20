We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Helpful Hints
The Importance of Air Quality for Your Children
As parents, our child's health is everything, and one thing that might not always cross our mind is the air they breathe. The air quality in your home can have a huge impact on your little one’s health, especially for your baby or toddler, who is more sensitive to allergens and pollutants.*1
To help reduce allergens like dust, pollen, and pet dander, consider investing in an air purifier. These devices actively filter out common irritants, creating a cleaner and safer environment. By improving air quality, they can make a noticeable difference, offering you peace of mind knowing your little one is breathing easier every day.
*1Source:
https://www.epa.gov/iaq-schools/reference-guide-indoor-air-quality-schools
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11017701/#:~:text=Household%20air%20pollution%20was%20responsible,under%20the%20age%20of%205.
What’s in the Air Your Child Breathes?
Understanding what pollutants are floating around in the air is the first step in choosing an air purifier for your child’s room.
Here are some common culprits:
• Dust Mites
Dust mites feed on dead skin cells and can trigger allergic reactions like sneezing, itchy eyes, and congestion. Although the mites themselves are too heavy to become airborne, their waste particles and shed skin can easily circulate in the air, often causing allergy and asthma symptoms. This makes it especially important to control them, particularly in your child’s room.*2
• Pet Dander
If you have pets, pet dander (tiny flecks of skin, fur, or feathers) is a common indoor allergen. Dander can stay suspended in the air and cling to surfaces like carpets, upholstery, and curtains, triggering allergic reactions in sensitive individuals, including children.
• Mould Spores
Grows in damp, humid areas such as bathrooms, kitchens, or basements, and releases tiny spores into the air. These spores can cause respiratory issues, allergies, and worsen asthma symptoms.*2 Since children are more vulnerable to respiratory problems, keeping mould in check can help in maintaining a healthy home environment.
• Pollen
During high pollen seasons, indoor pollen levels can increase, triggering allergy flare-ups.*2 While it may seem like an outdoor issue, pollen inside your home can affect both your child's comfort and the overall air quality.
• Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)
VOCs are chemicals released from household products like paints, cleaning supplies, air fresheners, and building materials. Exposure to VOCs can cause headaches, dizziness, and respiratory irritation, and prolonged exposure may lead to more serious health problems, especially in babies and young children.*2
• Secondhand Smoke and Residue
Even if no one actively smokes in your home, residue from tobacco smoke, known as third-hand smoke, can cling to surfaces like furniture, curtains, and walls. This lingering smoke can release harmful chemicals into the air, which is especially dangerous for infants and young children, whose lungs are still developing.
*2Source:
https://www.epa.gov/indoor-air-quality-iaq/indoor-pollutants-and-sources
https://www.cdc.gov/air-quality/pollutants/index.html
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/mold-allergy/symptoms-causes/syc-20351519
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10461733/
https://www.cdc.gov/climate-health/php/effects/allergens-and-pollen.html
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9373925/
Choosing an Air Purifier Safe for Your Baby
While air purifiers are typically safe for children, selecting the appropriate type and using it properly helps in ensuring safety and achieving optimal performance. When you’re ready to pick a purifier for your baby’s room, safety and effectiveness should be top of mind. Here’s what to consider:
• Read Reviews
Reading reviews from other parents with young children can provide valuable insights into the performance of different air purifiers. Parents often share their experiences, highlighting features that worked well for them or any issues they encountered.
• Non-Toxic Materials for Safe Use
Babies are more sensitive to chemicals, so it’s important to select an air purifier made from non-toxic, chemical-free materials. Avoid purifiers that emit ozone s as these can potentially release harmful by-products into the air.
• Proper Placement
Air purifiers should be placed in a spot that allows for optimal airflow. Whenever possible, position them out of reach of your little ones' curious hands. s Additionally, be sure to tuck away any power cords to avoid tripping hazards or entanglement, ensuring a safer environment for your child.
• Room Size
Ensure the air purifier is suitable for the size of the room where it will be used. Each air purifier has a specified coverage area, so it’s good to choose a model that can effectively clean the air in your intended space. Larger rooms may require a more powerful purifier that can circulate and filter air efficiently. Alternatively, you might consider using two smaller units to be placed in different areas of the room to achieve optimal air flow.
• Regular Maintenance
Keep an eye on the filters and follow the manufacturer's recommendations for replacement. Most HEPA filters need to be replaced every 6 to 12 months, while activated carbon filters may need to be changed more frequently, depending on usage.
• Avoid Ozone Generators
When selecting an air purifier, avoid ozone generators. e, this gas can be harmful, particularly to young children and individuals with respiratory issues.*3 Ozone can irritate the lungs and trigger asthma symptoms, making it dangerous for developing respiratory systems in children.*3 Instead, focus on purifiers that use HEPA and activated carbon filters to clean the air without producing harmful by-products.
• Air Quality Indicators
Look for purifiers equipped with built-in air quality monitors. These indicators provide real-time feedback on the air quality in your home, helping you adjust the purifier’s settings as needed.
• Filtration Type
Choose models equipped with HEPA filters and activated carbon for optimal performance. HEPA filters capture 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, making them highly effective at reducing allergens in your child’s environment.*3 Additionally, these filters excel at removing volatile organic compounds (VOCs), smoke, and unpleasant odours from cooking or pets.
• Size and Portability
If you plan to use the purifier in different areas of your home or move it between rooms, choose lightweight models with handles or wheels for easy transport.
• Low Noise Levels
Sleep is crucial for both babies and parents, so when selecting an air purifier for your baby’s nursery or bedroom, it’s important to choose one with modes designed to run at a whisper-quiet level, ensuring the purifier does its job without disturbing your baby’s rest.
By taking these considerations into account, you can safely incorporate an air purifier into your baby’s environment, improving air quality and reducing allergens to support their overall health and comfort.
*3Source:
https://www.webmd.com/baby/are-air-purifiers-safe-for-babies
https://www.epa.gov/indoor-air-quality-iaq/what-hepa-filter
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31855698/
https://www.phi.org/press/illegal-ozone-generators-sold-in-ca-can-harm-health-settlement-shows-need-for-stronger-enforcement/
https://publications.aap.org/pediatrics/article/147/6/e2021051484/180283/Ambient-Air-Pollution-Health-Hazards-to-Children?autologincheck=redirected
https://www.epa.gov/indoor-air-quality-iaq/what-hepa-filter
Why Investing in Clean Air Matters
Investing in an air purifier is one of the best steps you can take to protect your little one. Clean air is crucial for their development, especially in their early years.*4 By understanding the importance of air quality and choosing the right purifier, you can significantly lower the risks of indoor air pollution.
Beyond better air quality, air purifiers offer several additional benefits:
• Better Sleep
Less allergens in the air can lead to better sleep for both your baby and you. When the air is cleaner, it helps alleviate respiratory issues such as snoring, coughing, and congestion, which can disrupt sleep.*4
• Improved Focus and Learning
Clean air can boost your child's ability to concentrate and learn, especially in study or play areas. Exposure to pollutants and allergens can lead to fatigue, headaches, and a lack of focus, which can hinder learning and playtime.*4
• Mood Boosting
Clean air can help reduce irritability and create a calming atmosphere. Air purifiers can help eliminate unpleasant odours and airborne irritants, which can contribute to stress and anxiety.*4
• Healthier Skin
If your child struggles with eczema or other skin issues, reducing airborne irritants can make a noticeable difference. Pollutants and allergens can trigger skin conditions, leading to increased irritation and discomfort.*4
• Long-Term Health
Regular use of air purifiers can reduce the chances of developing respiratory problems or allergies later in life. Exposure to airborne pollutants during early childhood can contribute to long-term health issues, including asthma and allergies. *4
*4Source:
https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/WHO-CED-PHE-18-01
https://www.mdpi.com/2073-4433/12/11/1523
https://airqualityindex.org/health-benefits-of-using-an-air-purifier/
https://www.trane.com/content/dam/Trane/Commercial/north-america/us/healthy-school-buildings/healthy-school-buildings-infographic-full.pdf
https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg24933270-800-green-spaces-arent-just-for-nature-they-boost-our-mental-health-too/
https://www.anxietycentre.com/anxiety-disorders/symptoms/phantom-odd-smells/#:~:text=Phantom%20Smells%2C%20such%20as%20odd,smells%20as%20an%20anxiety%20symptom.
https://nationaleczema.org/eczema/causes-and-triggers-of-eczema/
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7105409/
https://www.eea.europa.eu/publications/air-pollution-and-childrens-health
Final Thoughts
The air quality in your home has a direct impact on your child’s health, which is why it’s so important to pay attention to it. Indoor pollution can lead to respiratory issues and allergies in children, making it vital to create a clean environment.*5 An air purifier can be a game changer in this effort.
By ensuring they have access to clean air, you’re not just supporting their physical health but also nurturing their growth and development. You’re giving your child the best chance to breathe easy and thrive in a healthy, safe home environment.
*5Source:
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10461733/
https://ceh.unicef.org/spotlight-risk/air-pollution#:~:text=Health%20impacts%20on%20children&text=Air%20pollution%20also%20negatively%20affects,cardiovascular%20disease%2C%20later%20in%20life.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352710222009202