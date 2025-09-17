LG Member Days Giveaway!
Here's how to enter
Steps to participate in the giveaway:
Step 1: Purchase any LG product from either LG Singapore Online Brand Shop https://www.lg.com/sg/ or LG Flagship Store on Lazada or LG Official Store on Shopee with a minimum spent of $250 in a single receipt (excluding accessories and repair services) during Giveaway Period with your valid LG membership account.
Step 2: Using the same LG account on https://www.lg.com/sg/, opt-in to receive our marketing communications. If you are not a LG member yet, sign up an LG account and opt-in to receive our marketing communications. https://www.lg.com/sg/signup/
Step 3: Fill up the form below, upload your proof of purchase (i.e., receipt) made in the Giveaway Period and submit your particulars below.
- This giveaway is open to Singapore residents only and will end on 18 October 2025, 2359.
- Winners will be selected and contacted via email by 31 October 2025.
Steps to opt-in to our marketing updates:
- Existing LG members: Update your opt-in settings under Home > My Account > Profile
- New LG members: Sign up for an account and select “Receipt of marketing messages” checkbox