LG Member Days Giveaway!

Here's how to enter

Steps to participate in the giveaway:

Step 1: Purchase any LG product from either LG Singapore Online Brand Shop https://www.lg.com/sg/ or LG Flagship Store on Lazada or LG Official Store on Shopee with a minimum spent of $250 in a single receipt (excluding accessories and repair services) during Giveaway Period with your valid LG membership account.

Step 2: Using the same LG account on https://www.lg.com/sg/, opt-in to receive our marketing communications. If you are not a LG member yet, sign up an LG account and opt-in to receive our marketing communications. https://www.lg.com/sg/signup/

Step 3: Fill up the form below, upload your proof of purchase (i.e., receipt) made in the Giveaway Period and submit your particulars below.

This giveaway is open to Singapore residents only and will end on 18 October 2025, 2359.

Winners will be selected and contacted via email by 31 October 2025.

Steps to opt-in to our marketing updates: