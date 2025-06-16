We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Key Features
- Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
- Precision dimming ensures the sharpest picture and reveals the finest details
- High resolution on a massive Ultra Big TV screen up to 100 inches
Cybersecurity
CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree
webOS Re:New Program
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which replaces quantum dots.
The smarter and faster alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 from a decade of innovation
Our processor’s AI engine is capable of recognizing content by genre. Based on this information, it provides the most optimal picture quality settings to deliver better depth and detail.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.
All New Dynamic QNED Color
LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot provides enhanced color reproduction rate.
*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
Bring every frame to life with AI Picture Pro
AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
*AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro applies to QNED92 and QNED86.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
MiniLED powered by alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
MiniLED enhances clarity and provides contrast for your viewing pleasure.
*MiniLED size is based on LG's internal standards.
Precision Dimming
Precision dimming technology controls hundreds of dimming blocks to provide the sharpest picture and unveil even the finest hidden details.
*Precision Dimming applies to 100 inches of QNED86 and Dimming Pro applies to 86/75/65/55/50 inches of QNED86.
*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only.
The next generation of LG AI TV
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*Voice ID is available for LG Apps, Home, Home Hub, LG Fitness, Sports Alert, Home Office, Music, Games, and PPW.
Find answers instantly with AI Search
Voice-activated intelligence powered by built-in AI understands your inquiries. Ask questions and get tailored recommendations that meet your needs. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.
LG TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of different available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.
Solve requests in real-time with AI Chatbot
Have your own AI Chatbot actively resolve and help you with your requests. Simply speak to your TV as it can classify your intentions and respond accordingly.
Sci-fi content is playing on an LG QNED TV screen. On the left side of the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messages the chatbot that the screen is too dark and the chatbot offers solutions to the request.
*Internet connection required.
*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.
*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service and mobile contacts.
Complete your AI experience with AI Magic Remote featuring a dedicated AI button
Control your TV easily with AI magic remote - no extra device needed! Simple but powerful click, drag and drop functions make using webOS intuitive and easy to operate.
*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.
*An internet connection is required for use.
*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
New upgrade every year with award-winning webOS Re:New Program
Get the benefits from the latest features and software with annual upgrades.
*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.
Ultra Big TV up to 100 inches
See all your favorite films, sports, and games on LG Ultra Big TV. Dive into high resolution on a super-scale screen.
*QNED86 comes in a maximum of 100 inches and inches may vary by region.
AI Sound Pro with virtual 9.1.2 channels
*AI Clear Sound must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.
*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
Elevate your soundscapes with LG TV and LG Soundbar
*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.
*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.
*WOW Orchestra applies to QNED92 and QNED86.
Find the best LG Soundbars for your TV
*Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.
Advanced Gameplay
Experience peak gaming with 144Hz VRR, and AMD FreeSync Premium. Get your game on without lag or motion blur hindering your performance.
*QNED86 features FreeSync Premium, GeForce NOW, Game Portal, VRR, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.
*100/86/75/65 inches of QNED86 support 144Hz, 55/50 inches of QNED86 support 120Hz.
*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
Best QNED TV for Movies
Watch movies come to life in your home cinema with immersive sound and FILMMAKER MODE that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.
Dolby Vision® & Ambient FILMMAKER MODETM
Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision® and FILMMAKER MODETM with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODETM is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODETM with Dolby Vision® is supported.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODETM auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.
*Dolby Atmos® only applies to 100 inch QNED86.
*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.
*All images above are simulated.
*Service availability varies by region and country.
*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.
All specs
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Audio Output
40W
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.2 Channel
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
BROADCASTING
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
2390 x 1620 x 285
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
102.8
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
2230 x 1277 x 49.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
2230 x 1372/1324 x 434
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
380 x 434
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
65.9
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
75.6
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
600 x 400
GAMING
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Backlight Type
Mini LED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
-
Wide Color Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Upscaling
α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Picture Pro
Yes
-
Auto Calibration
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
Precision Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
-
Motion
Motion Pro
-
Picture Mode
10 modes
-
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
-
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
-
AI Chatbot
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Google Cast
Yes
-
Google Home / Hub
Yes
-
Home Hub
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Voice ID
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
Yes
