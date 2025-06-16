Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
100 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 4K Smart TV 2025

100 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 4K Smart TV 2025

100QNED86AS
  • Front view of LG QNED evo TV, LG QNED evo Al Logo on the top corner. LG QNED evo TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together.
  • Slightly-angled right-facing side view of LG QNED evo TV
  • Slightly-angled right-facing side view of LG QNED evo TV
  • Slightly-angled left-facing side view of LG QNED evo TV
  • Slightly-angled left-facing side view of LG QNED evo TV
  • Top perspective view
  • Top detail view
  • Bottom stand
  • Slightly-angled right-facing side view of LG QNED evo TV
  • Slightly-angled right-facing side view of LG QNED evo TV
  • Rear view of LG QNED evo TV
  • Top view
  • back portal
Key Features

  • Incredibly rich color palette from All New Dynamic QNED Color
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
  • Precision dimming ensures the sharpest picture and reveals the finest details
  • High resolution on a massive Ultra Big TV screen up to 100 inches
More

Cybersecurity

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree

webOS Re:New Program

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

LG QNED TV sits slightly angled facing left and depicts colorful paintlike textures coming together in red, yellow, green, blue and purple. Behind the TV is the alpha 8 4K AI Processor emitting orange and pink light. Logo of LG QNED evo AI sits on the bottom left corner. The background is a colorful green gradient. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha AI processor.

Every Color Redefined for Immersive Viewing on a Grand Scale

*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which replaces quantum dots.

Picture Quality webOS 25 Design Sound Quality Epic Movies & Games

The smarter and faster alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 from a decade of innovation

Our processor’s AI engine is capable of recognizing content by genre. Based on this information, it provides the most optimal picture quality settings to deliver better depth and detail.

The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater AI Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

All New Dynamic QNED Color

LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot provides enhanced color reproduction rate.

Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colors.

Intertrek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3.

Certified 100% Color Volume with LG QNED evo

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

Bring every frame to life with AI Picture Pro

AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a parrot in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the parrot's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more colorful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and colors.

*AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro applies to QNED92 and QNED86.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

MiniLED powered by alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2

MiniLED enhances clarity and provides contrast for your viewing pleasure.

A flower is depicted in full bloom. The screen splits in half to show a grid overlay above the left side of the flower and the right side of the flower is in vivid red, yellow, blue, and purple.

*MiniLED size is based on LG's internal standards.

Precision Dimming

Precision dimming technology controls hundreds of dimming blocks to provide the sharpest picture and unveil even the finest hidden details.

A landscape image of a cave looking out to clear blue sky split down the middle with half the image faded out and the other half in sharp contrast. On the bottom left is a small image of how conventional LED lights are placed and on the right is a small image of how QNED evo lights are more intricately placed.

*Precision Dimming applies to 100 inches of QNED86 and Dimming Pro applies to 86/75/65/55/50 inches of QNED86.

*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only.

The next generation of LG AI TV

On an LG QNED TV screen is the webOS 25 home page filled with apps and entertainment content. By the TV is the LG AI Magic Remote, the AI button is highlighted as if activated by the user's voice. A speech bubble is beside it, switching to my account.

Al Voice ID with My Profile syncs to you

LG AI Voice ID knows each user’s unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you turn it on and speak.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

Personalized visual from 1.6 billion possibilities with AI Picture Wizard

Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you.

Screen of a user going through the AI Sound Wizard personalization process. Series of sound clip icons are being selected. A jazz singer and saxophone player are shown, sound waves representing the personalized sound animated across the visual.

Personalized sound with AI Sound Wizard

Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

*Voice ID is available for LG Apps, Home, Home Hub, LG Fitness, Sports Alert, Home Office, Music, Games, and PPW.

Find answers instantly with AI Search

Voice-activated intelligence powered by built-in AI understands your inquiries. Ask questions and get tailored recommendations that meet your needs. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.

LG TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of different available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.

Solve requests in real-time with AI Chatbot

Have your own AI Chatbot actively resolve and help you with your requests. Simply speak to your TV as it can classify your intentions and respond accordingly.

Sci-fi content is playing on an LG QNED TV screen. On the left side of the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messages the chatbot that the screen is too dark and the chatbot offers solutions to the request.

*Internet connection required.

*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.

*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service and mobile contacts.

Complete your AI experience with AI Magic Remote featuring a dedicated AI button

Control your TV easily with AI magic remote - no extra device needed! Simple but powerful click, drag and drop functions make using webOS intuitive and easy to operate.

On an LG QNED TV screen is the webOS 25 home page filled with apps and entertainment content. By the TV is the LG AI Magic Remote, the AI button is highlighted as if activated by the user's voice. A speech bubble is beside it, switching to my account.

AI button icon. It is the unique logo of LG AI.

AI Button

AI integrates with your voice to fulfill your needs

Easy guide icon. A symbol of a TV screen with a question mark in the middle.

Easy Guide

Get the assistance you need with an easier click

Home Hub icon. A symbol of a house in a circle with dots that represent smart connections.

Home Hub

Control all your devices from one unified dashboard

Quick access icon. A symbol of a pointer finger tapping a symbol to represent convenience and ease of use.

Quick Access

Instantly access your favorite picks with a single click

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.
*An internet connection is required for use.
*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

New upgrade every year with award-winning webOS Re:New Program

Get the benefits from the latest features and software with annual upgrades.

*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.

Ultra Big TV up to 100 inches

See all your favorite films, sports, and games on LG Ultra Big TV. Dive into high resolution on a super-scale screen.

A girl and a dog are seated in front of a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall depicting three elephants walking outwards above a LG Soundbar.

*QNED86 comes in a maximum of 100 inches and inches may vary by region.

AI Sound Pro with virtual 9.1.2 channels

*AI Clear Sound must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.

*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

Elevate your soundscapes with LG TV and LG Soundbar

*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

*WOW Orchestra applies to QNED92 and QNED86.

Find the best LG Soundbars for your TV

*Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

Advanced Gameplay

Experience peak gaming with 144Hz VRR, and AMD FreeSync Premium. Get your game on without lag or motion blur hindering your performance.

Two images of a car in a video game side-by-side. One shows a lot of motion blur. The other is sharp and in-focus showing the high frame rate of LG QNED TV. VRR logo and a 144Hz logo are on the upper right corner.

*QNED86 features FreeSync Premium, GeForce NOW, Game Portal, VRR, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.

*100/86/75/65 inches of QNED86 support 144Hz, 55/50 inches of QNED86 support 120Hz.

*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

Best QNED TV for Movies

Watch movies come to life in your home cinema with immersive sound and FILMMAKER MODE that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.

Dolby Vision® & Ambient FILMMAKER MODETM

Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision® and FILMMAKER MODETM with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.

Dolby Atmos®

Let lifelike surround sound move all around you, making you feel like you're in the center of all the action.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODETM is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODETM with Dolby Vision® is supported.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODETM auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*Dolby Atmos® only applies to 100 inch QNED86.

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*All images above are simulated.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

All specs

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR25

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.2 Channel

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    2390 x 1620 x 285

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    102.8

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    2230 x 1277 x 49.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    2230 x 1372/1324 x 434

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    380 x 434

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    65.9

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    75.6

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    600 x 400

GAMING

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Backlight Type

    Mini LED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Display Type

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Upscaling

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Precision Dimming

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes

  • Picture Processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

SMART TV

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Google Home / Hub

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Voice ID

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

