LG TO SHOWCASE ITS CUTTING-EDGE INNOVATIONS AT IFA 2022

CORPORATE 08/15/2022
SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) invites consumers from around the globe to experience its latest innovations up-close and in-person at IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany from 2 to 6 September 2022. Under the theme of Life, Reimagined, LG’s vision of reimagined technology, rediscovered lifestyles and redefined experiences will be on display at the booth. The company will introduce an array of products featuring groundbreaking new technologies as well as new, unique solutions and services designed to deliver unparalleled customer experiences.



LG is thrilled to be returning to Berlin for IFA for the first time since 2019. After a two-year hiatus, Europe’s premier consumer electronics tradeshow is back on the ground in the German capital and is ready to wow visitors from all over the world again.


During IFA 2022, visitors can discover LG’s latest innovations, and learn how the company is reimagining the customer experience at its booth in Hall 18 at Messe Berlin. Those who cannot attend IFA in-person can still explore the LG booth by checking out the LG Booth video, which will be uploaded on the LG Global YouTube channel.

# # #

About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people's life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognised with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia ' 'Editor's and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.

Media Contacts:


Cher Sok Kheng
LG Electronics Singapore 
sokkheng.cher@lge.com 

 

Peh Min Qian
LG Electronics
minqian.peh@lge.com

Pearlene Wong
APRW
Tel: +65 9271 7890
pearlene@aprw.asia

Sneha Pillai
APRW
Tel: +65 9655 3548
natalie@aprw.asia

