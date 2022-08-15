LG TO SHOWCASE ITS CUTTING-EDGE INNOVATIONS AT IFA 2022

SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) invites consumers from around the globe to experience its latest innovations up-close and in-person at IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany from 2 to 6 September 2022. Under the theme of Life, Reimagined, LG’s vision of reimagined technology, rediscovered lifestyles and redefined experiences will be on display at the booth. The company will introduce an array of products featuring groundbreaking new technologies as well as new, unique solutions and services designed to deliver unparalleled customer experiences.







LG is thrilled to be returning to Berlin for IFA for the first time since 2019. After a two-year hiatus, Europe’s premier consumer electronics tradeshow is back on the ground in the German capital and is ready to wow visitors from all over the world again.





During IFA 2022, visitors can discover LG’s latest innovations, and learn how the company is reimagining the customer experience at its booth in Hall 18 at Messe Berlin. Those who cannot attend IFA in-person can still explore the LG booth by checking out the LG Booth video, which will be uploaded on the LG Global YouTube channel.

