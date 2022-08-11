LG ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES ESG INITIATIVES IN 2022 - SUSTAINABILITY REPORT TO MAKE LIFE BETTER FOR ALL

As with its vision, the company's specific sustainability goals and plans for implementing related practices have constantly evolved over the years. In 2021, LG established a comprehensive framework for its sustainable practices. Key initiatives were reestablished and categorized according to a new ESG structure, and corporate ESG communication guidelines were instituted for the first time. This year, LG has further refined its far-reaching program of ESG initiatives in the new 'BETTER LIFE PLAN 2030'.

LG's newly revealed sustainable vision aligns perfectly with the phrase, Better Life for All. While LG has consistently shown its commitment to providing a better lifestyle forcustomers through its innovative products and services, the catchphrase signifies yet another step forward for the company. Henceforth, LG is expanding the scope of its sustainable practices with six key ESG initiatives to create a better life for its customers, the environment, employees, suppliers, and one and all who call this planet home.

"LG Electronics have come a long way since our first Environmental report two decades ago. Together with our stakeholders, we have made significant improvements to our business practices and contributed to a cleaner, greener Earth. Taking the next leap forward, LG recognizes that our strategies must evolve according to the ever-changing climate of our environment and society. Detailed in the 'Better Life Plan 2030', the initiatives demonstrate our steadfast commitment to creating a Better Life for All," said Mr Chun SungHo, Managing Director of LG Electronics Singapore.

LG Electronics' ESG Vision





1. Better Earth – To strive for carbon neutrality and the use of renewable energy LG will achieve its carbon-neutral goal by 2030 by continuously reducing greenhouse gas emissions at the production stage through process improvement and introducing energysaving technologies. This is evident through LG Smart Park, the company's first lighthouse factory for home appliances. The factory reduces carbon emissions by tapping on the high pressure generated from waste steam from waste incineration plants and supplying energy to the production building. This results in a reduction of carbon emissions by 30% in 2021. LG also aims to convert to 100% renewable energy by 2050 by purchasing new and renewable energy and expanding solar power installation.2. Better Circularity – To create a circular economy by reusing resources from waste Aboutsustainability, Better Life for All outlines LG's new focus on creating a regenerative environment for the better well-being of all lives by establishing a circular economy – a term describing a production and consumption model that minimizes waste and the extraction of new resources. This will be carried out in several ways: (a) LG will proactively use eco-friendly materials from the manufacturing stage to minimize environmental pollution. The LG Soundbar has incorporated polyester jersey fabric made from recycled PET bottlesand utilized recycled moulded pulp in its packaging to lower the use of EPS (polystyrene) foam and plastics. (b) LG will recycle waste generated at production sites to create worksites with zero waste for landfilling by recovering 8 million tonsof e-waste and recycling them.3. Better Eco Products – To create products and services that consider the environment LG will reduce carbon emissions from using its seven major productsby 20% by 2030 (compared to 2020) through energy improvements to new and current products and expand the application of recycled plastics by 2030. The 2022 LG OLED Evo TVs are a testament to this goal. The TV stand of the C2 65-inch uses a new material, making it 40% lighter than 2021's model, resulting in a reduction of carbon dioxide emissions during transportation. Eco-friendly materials are also applied to the back cover of the TV and remote control, while the packaging uses corrugated cardboard

Ultimately, the company is moving on from aiming to do less environmental harm within the traditional linear economy – a system where materials are processed into products and then thrown away after use – to creating an altogether new business process that promotes the recirculation of finite resources. With the new initiative, LG is redirecting more of its environmental efforts to retrieving and recycling used products.







Find out more on LG's ESG goals, key achievements and activities in the 2021-2022 LG Electronics ESG STORY BOOK and FACT BOOK

here

.

4. Better Workplace – To build a better supply chain through enhanced ESG risk management While LG has always endeavoured to work closely with partners in its pursuit of sustainability, the company is further establishing guidelines to better collaborate with supply chain partners, nurture a more embracive corporate culture, and introduce products that are accessible to all. To this end, LG will increase the inspection of production sites and have experts at each worksite to maintain management standards required by international practice to establish a safe and systematic supply chain system. Three targets have been set to achieve this goal: acquire/preserve safety and health management system certification for production sites from 87% (as of 2021) to 100%.5. Better Society – To unfold a healthy organizational culture that embraces diversity LG seeks to provide more opportunities for persons with disabilities and expand recruitment efforts to nurture female leaders and experts by growing the employment ratio by 3.5% and 20%, respectively, in Korea. Together, these efforts share LG's goal of a Better Life for All.6. Better Access – To develop products and services that are convenient for all To create universal designs and accessible features that comfort all users, LG will enhance its research and development process and gather feedback from diverse groups of people – from elderly to children, disabled to non-disabled users. In customer service, LG will develop a technical manual for persons with disabilities to enable a barrier-free user experience.





