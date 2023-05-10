LG LAUNCHES CONTEMPORARY ‘TABLE-TYPE’ AIR PURIFIER IN SINGAPORE

SINGAPORE, May. 10, 2023 – LG Electronics Singapore announced the launch of their latest unique innovation - the LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture. The LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture sets to revolutionise how people view home appliances – especially air purifiers and provide a sophisticated and effective solution for modern living. Featuring a chic design, it combines both style and functionality to bring fresh, clean air to users with its advanced air purification technology.



LG Electronics Singapore announced the launch of their latest unique innovation - the LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture. The LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture sets to revolutionise how people view home appliances – especially air purifiers and provide a sophisticated and effective solution for modern living. Featuring a chic design, it combines both style and functionality to bring fresh, clean air to users with its advanced air purification technology.

Crisp, Fresh Air in Every Direction





The LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture has a 360° HEPA filter that can eliminate up to 99.9% 1 of airborne bacteria and ultrafine dust particles as small as 0.01 microns. Combining LG’s Ultra-fine Filter, Dust Collector Filter and Deodorization Filter, the multi-stage filtration system allows users to enjoy cleaner indoor air courtesy of LG’s UVnano™ technology, which reduces the presence of viruses and bacteria on and around the AeroFurniture’s fan blades by up to 99.99% 2

The Future of Home Appliance Aesthetics





Thoughtfully designed to offer the perfect combination of compactness and elegance, the LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture is ideal for smaller spaces, such as bedrooms, where space may be limited. The revolutionary appliance comes in three vibrant colourways – Cream, Rose and Lemon, with a Round tabletop that adds to the DUAL purpose design.



The LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture’s sleek and smooth surface top also provides extra space for displaying items. Additionally, its underside is integrated with intuitive controls that allow users to manage the table air purifier’s airflow with an on and off button. The small indicators are integrated near the edge of the tabletop, flushed with its surface, serving as a visual cue for the furniture's various functions, including Wi-Fi connectivity, air quality, air flow strength, and upgrade status



The LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture’s sleek and smooth surface top also provides extra space for displaying items. Additionally, its underside is integrated with intuitive controls that allow users to manage the table air purifier’s airflow with an on and off button. The small indicators are integrated near the edge of the tabletop, flushed with its surface, serving as a visual cue for the furniture's various functions, including Wi-Fi connectivity, air quality, air flow strength, and upgrade status 3

Life’s Good with Customizable Features





One of the most noteworthy aspects of the LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture is its thoughtful features that bring consumers enhanced personalised user experiences. For added convenience, the appliance is equipped with an in-built wireless charger 4 , allowing users to charge their smartphones or other devices wirelessly and hassle-free.





Furthermore, users can switch up the mood with colourful ambient lighting choices - eight different colours, easily controlled via the LG ThinQ™ app. This feature allows users to set different lighting modes and create an environment that relaxes or energises them.









Designed sustainably, the table-type air purifier also delivers advanced purification capabilities while promoting a greener future by using recycled plastic components from discarded appliances and electronics and shipped in packaging crafted from reusable materials.





"The LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture is a perfect example of how LG combines advanced technology with futuristic designs to elevate consumers' lives in meaningful ways," said Justin Seong, Product Director of LG Electronics Singapore. "We are excited to offer Singaporean consumers a product that delivers advanced air purification capabilities while also being a stylish addition to their homes."

Shopee , Lazada , KrisShop and authorised retailers – Audio House, Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Mega Discount Store and Parisilk. The LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture is now available at LG officialand authorised retailers – Audio House, Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Mega Discount Store and Parisilk.

*Please refer to the specification sheet for detailed pricing and technical features.

# # #

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

www.lg.com/sg . LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Home Entertainment, Home Appliance, Air Solutions and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit

Media Contacts:

Cher Sok Kheng LG Electronics Singapore Email: sokkheng.cher@lge.com Peh Min Qian LG Electronics Singapore Email: minqian.peh@lge.com

Natalie Ng APRW Tel: +65 8382 3662 Email: natalie@aprw.asia

Nurul Umairah APRW Tel: +65 8157 6081 Email: umairah@aprw.asia

Key Specifications

Model LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture (AF20CREAM) LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture (AF20LEMON) LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture (AF20ROSE) Price S$499 S$499 S$499 General Air Quality Detection PM 1.0 PM 1.0 PM 1.0 CADR 2.57 CMM (m³/min) / 19.8 m2 2.57 CMM (m³/min) / 19.8 m2 2.57 CMM (m³/min) / 19.8 m2 Air Flow step Auto / Low / Mid / High / Sleep Auto / Low / Mid / High / Sleep Auto / Low / Mid / High / Sleep Noise Level Min. 21 dB Min. 21 dB Min. 21 dB Types AeroFurniture AeroFurniture AeroFurniture Design Colour Cream White Cream Lemon Cream Rose Table Shape Round Round Round Air Purification Indicator LED LED LED Filtration Basic Pre-filter Pre-filter Pre-filter Deodorization Hazardous gas deodorization filter Hazardous gas deodorization filter Hazardous gas deodorization filter HEPA H13 H13 H13 Feature UVnano Yes Yes Yes Mood Light 8 Colours 8 Colours 8 Colours Wi-Fi (ThinQ) Yes Yes Yes Smart Diagnostics Yes Yes Yes Filter Replacement Alarm Yes Yes Yes Time on/off Yes Yes Yes Dimension & Weight Dimension (W x H x D, mm) Φ 410 x 550 Φ 410 x 550 Φ 410 x 550 Weight (KG) 7.1 7.1 7.1

1 99.9% Removal 99.9% Removal

www.lg.com/sg/aerotower-air-purifying-fan/lg-af20cream [Verified by KTR] For more information, visit

2 Reduces 99.99% of bacteria on fan blades, 94% of airborne bacteria and 91% of airborne viruses. Certified by the British Allergy Foundation. Tested by TÜV Rheinland using test model FS061PWHA measuring a bacteria solution (Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, Klebsiella pneumoniae) on the blower fan blade at speed Level 1 for an hour exposed to LG UVnano UV-C LED test method in compliance with ISO22196:2011. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.

3 Upgrade indicator lights up when an update is being installed via the LG ThinQ app.