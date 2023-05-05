GIFTS THAT KEEP ON GIVING: A GUIDE TO STYLISH AND CONVENIENT TECH GADGETS FOR ALL MOMS

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2023– In today's fast-paced world, the modern mother plays multiple roles. She supports her family in more ways than one while striving to maintain her well-being. LG's latest line-up of electronic gadgets offers convenient solutions combining aesthetic design and functionality, making it easier for moms to look and feel their best while managing their households.
FOR THE SHOPAHOLICS
LG Styler™ with Mirrored Finish: Refresh and Sanitise Clothes and Kids’ Toys and Linens Effortlessly
LG Styler™ with Mirrored Finish (S3MFC)– S$2,522
Getting the household ready in the morning can be daunting for any mother, especially with the added pressure of keeping clothes clean and fresh daily. Thankfully, with the LG Styler™, busy mothers can easily keep their family's clothes, toys and more, clean and sanitised. With its innovative technology and sleek design, it is the ultimate appliance for managing daily sanitisation and cleaning responsibilities while maintaining a sophisticated interior.
The LG Styler™ is designed to remove wrinkles easily and odours from clothes, sanitise toys, and refresh masks and bags, using TrueSteam™ Technology to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria. At the same time, the Moving Hanger gently shakes clothing to prevent wrinkles. Say goodbye to dreary tasks and hello to effortless living.
|Promotion
From now until 30 June 2023, receive shopping vouchers worth $200 with every purchase of the LG Styler™. Promotion is available at LG official brand stores on Lazada, Shopee, and authorised retailers and distributors Audio House, Best Denki, COURTS, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Mega Discount Store, and Parisilk. T&Cs apply.
LG Front Load Washer Dryer: The Ultimate Companion for Hassle-Free Laundry
LG AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer (FV1413H2BA)1– S$2,320
Experience the pinnacle of laundry care with the LG Front Load Washer Dryer. This advanced home appliance offers unparalleled efficiency for a family’s laundry needs, offering both washing and drying capabilities in one unit. Built with state-of-the-art AI technology, the AI Direct Drive detects the weight and softness of a load, offering 18% more fabric protection, ensuring a gentle and thorough wash every time. The inclusion of TurboWash™ means that laundry can be effectively washed in just 39 minutes, saving busy moms precious time.
Its user-friendly features, such as the intuitive user interface, various washing and drying options, and advanced Direct Drive technology, provide efficient operation for busy moms. Plus, with its ezDispense™ feature that automatically releases the optimal amount of detergent based on each load’s weight, laundry has never been so smooth.
Promotion
From now until 30 June 2023, receive four bottles of seventh generation plant-based laundry detergent (worth up to $70) with every purchase of the AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer (FV1413H2BA). Promotion is available at LG official brand stores on Lazada, Shopee, and authorised retailers and distributors Audio House, Best Denki, COURTS, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Mega Discount Store, and Parisilk. T&Cs apply.
LG Objet WashTower™: The Space-Saving and Stylish Solution for Busy Moms
LG Objet AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™ (WT2116NHEG)– 21kg Washer and 16kg Dryer – S$5,449
The LG Objet WashTower™ presents an ideal solution for mothers seeking separate washer and dryers. Designed to work in tandem, the combined unit offers practical benefits, such as its compact body and shared control panel for simplified access. Not only does its advanced features make it easy to manage daily responsibilities, but it also serves as an attractive addition to any space, brightening up the room with its sleek two-tone design.
Built for optimal performance, the machine also utilises LG’s AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™ technology to wash clothes thoroughly while minimising fabric damage, all through its automated capabilities. For even greater time efficiency, the unit features Smart Pairing™, which synchronises the dryer and washer to preheat the dryer and also select the best drying cycle based on the wash cycle.
Promotion
From now until 30 June 2023, receive a free laundry detergent bundle, fabric softener, and grocery vouchers worth $100 with every purchase of the LG Objet AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™ (WT2116NHEG). Promotion is available at LG official brand stores on Lazada, Shopee, and authorised retailers and distributors Audio House, Best Denki, COURTS, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Mega Discount Store, and Parisilk. T&Cs apply.
FOR THE HOSTESS WITH THE MOSTEST
LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifying Fan: Breathe Easy in Refreshing Coolness
LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifying Fan (FS15GPBF0)– S$1,099
The LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifying Fan is the perfect addition to any home, combining style and functionality to simplify maintaining a clean and healthy living environment. This innovative home appliance efficiently purifies the air in your home, ensuring that the family breathes in only the freshest, cleanest air.
With a three-step filtration system, the LG PuriCare™ AeroTower traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns to guarantee a clean atmosphere with top-notch air quality. For further sanitisation, UVnano™ technology removes 99.9% of airborne bacteria on the fan blades.
Though it impressively cools and cleans, its most striking feature is its unique design that is not only highly functional, but is also a beautiful addition to any interior. This makes it a spectacular appliance for mothers who cherish a pollutant-free and exquisite home.
Promotion
From now until 30 June 2023, receive $200 off (after GST) with any purchase of LG System 3 or 4 (Alpha Plus/ArtCool Plus models) and LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifying Fan (FS15GPBF0/FS15GPGF0) in the same invoice. Also receive a free filter with every purchase of the LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifying Fan (FS15GPBF0/FS15GPGF0). Promotions are available at LG official brand stores on Lazada, Shopee, and authorised retailers and distributors Audio House, Best Denki, COURTS, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Mega Discount Store, and Parisilk. Promotions can be stacked. T&Cs apply.
LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator: Sleek Design with an Energy-Saving Compressor
LG 598L Side-by-Side-Fridge with InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ (GS-X5982MC)2– S$5,669
Mothers looking for a practical yet stylish fridge need to look no further than one of LG’s latest models - the Side-by-Side-Fridge with InstaView™ Door-in-Door™. With all new and improved features, the refrigerator has a glass panel that lights up after two intuitive knocks, allowing users to see 23% more of the contents inside compared to older models. Not only does this unique function impress guests, but it saves energy as users can peer through the glass without letting cold air escape. Reducing energy consumption further, the fridge runs on LG’s Inverter Linear Compressor™, which uses 18% less energy compared to other conventional models.3 Moreover, LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations and DoorCooling+™ distributes coolness evenly, producing an optimal internal environment that helps food retain their freshness.
Utilising state-of-the-art technology, the newest Side-by-Side-Fridge with InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ model comes with a Craft Ice™ maker that produces slower melting ice, as well as UVnano capabilities for the water dispenser. This technology cleanses the water nozzle and eliminates 99.9%4 of bacteria through its UV light to guarantee hygiene. With various adjustable shelves with ample storage, never worry again about running out of space when hosting parties or stocking up on groceries for the family.
Promotion
From now till 30 June 2023, receive a Happycall Wok and Frying pan bundle (worth $230), along with of grocery vouchers worth $200 with every purchase of the LG 598L Side-by-Side Fridge with InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ (GS-X5982MC). Promotion is available at LG official brand stores on Lazada, Shopee, and authorised retailers and distributors Audio House, Best Denki, COURTS, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Mega Discount Store, and Parisilk. T&Cs apply.
LG Smart Inverter NeoChef™ Microwave Oven: Cook Smarter and Faster
LG 39L Smart Inverter NeoChef™ Microwave Oven (MJ3965BGS)– S$799
As one of the top culinary appliances on the market, the LG NeoChef™ Smart Inverter Microwave Oven provides unmatched convenience with its variety of time-saving features, making it the ideal choice for hosting large gatherings or fast meal prep. For starters, the microwave is equipped with an LG Smart Inverter that delivers precise cooking temperature and even heating, resulting in deliciously cooked meals every time. It also generates the power to disperse heat 1.5 times faster than traditional microwaves. Combined with the EasyClean™ feature that covers the interior with an Anti-Bacterial coating, the microwave saves users time from the preparation of meals to the clean-up.
With its elegant and sophisticated design, the LG Microwave Oven is a smart addition to any modern kitchen. Furthermore, the NeoChef™ Microwave Oven has several cooking functions, such as Healthy Roasting, Fry, Steaming, Grilling and Fermenting settings. These various options allow for efficient cooking for many meals, great for an assortment of foods at any party.
Promotion
From now till 30 June 2023, receive a 3-piece Luminarc set of baking dishes (worth $89) with every purchase of the LG NeoChef™ Smart Inverter Microwave Oven. Promotion is available at LG official brand stores on Lazada, Shopee, and authorised retailers and distributors Audio House, Best Denki, COURTS, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Mega Discount Store, and Parisilk. T&Cs apply.
FOR THE PRODUCTIVITY POWERHOUSES
LG TONE Free T90: Immersive Audio with Active Noise Cancellation
LG TONE Free T90 True Wireless Earbuds (TONE-T90Q)– S$329
The LG TONE Free T90 True Wireless Earbuds are the perfect companion for constantly on-the-go mothers. Made with Pure Graphene, the lightweight, thin, titanium-strong earbuds reduce vibrations to deliver genuinely accurate and crystal-clear sound without weighing down on one’s ears. With its snug and comfortable fit, the LG TONE Free's Performance Fit offers comfort while boosting performance for high-quality sound and enhanced noise cancellation. To help make moms’ lives easier, the powerful built-in UV lights and UVnano charging case sanitise the earbuds each time they are placed back inside, reducing bacteria by up to 99.9% in 10 minutes while charging.
Regardless of where moms are - whether on-the-go and fetching their children from school, at the gym, or on an airplane, the Plug and Wireless feature allows them to experience the ultimate convenience by simply plugging in the cradle and using it as a transmitter for sound. The various sound modes also cater to different needs, with the Whispering Mode allowing for clear, private conversation even in a noisy space, or the Conversation Mode that amplifies the voice of the person one is speaking to with a simple touch.
LG gram Style 14.0'' OLED Display and 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor: Timeless Style and Productivity On-The-Go
LG gram Style 14.0'' OLED Display and 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor
(14Z90RS-G.AA74A3)– S$2,799
The perfect accessory for supermoms (or workaholics) on-the-go, the 14-inch LG gram Style laptop features an elegant and sophisticated holographic design in its Aurora White colourway, befitting those who value both style and functionality. Equipped with HDR capability and a 1M: 1 Contrast Ratio, the LG gram Style’s OLED display showcases details even in the darkest parts of the spectrum. The WQXGA+ 16:10 aspect ratio display boosts productivity, which delivers high-quality visuals and a larger screen estate. Moms can also work in peace knowing that their eyes are cared for with the laptop’s low-reflection panel that controls brightness, allowing them to work outdoors without straining their eyes.
Lightweight, ultra-portable and built with a high-capacity 72Wh battery, moms can enjoy a longer battery life of up to 15 hours to go about their day without having to haul a charger around.
Promotion
From now until 31 May 2023, receive a VERBATIM 512GB Vx560 External SSD (worth $149) and a cleaning kit set (worth $24.90) with every purchase of the LG gram Style. The promotion is available at LG official brand stores on Lazada, Shopee, and authorised retailers and distributors Audio House, Best Denki, ConnectIT, COURTS, Gain City, Goh Joo Hin, Harvey Norman, Mega Discount Store, Parisilk and Stereo Electronics. T&Cs apply.
1 FV1413S2BA - Water Efficiency Rating: 4 ticks. Water Consumption 5.50 L/kg, Registration No.: WM-2021/032907/TUV
2 GS-X5982MC - Energy Ratings: 2 ticks, Annual Energy Consumption: 624kWh, Annual Energy Cost: S$168, Storage Capacity: 598L
3 Based on test results by UL using the IEC62552 energy consumption standard comparing LG's linear inverter model B607S(2017) to LG's conventional inverter model B606S(2016).
4 The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users. UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometre(unit of length).