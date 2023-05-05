GIFTS THAT KEEP ON GIVING: A GUIDE TO STYLISH AND CONVENIENT TECH GADGETS FOR ALL MOMS

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2023 – In today's fast-paced world, the modern mother plays multiple roles. She supports her family in more ways than one while striving to maintain her well-being. LG's latest line-up of electronic gadgets offers convenient solutions combining aesthetic design and functionality, making it easier for moms to look and feel their best while managing their households.





FOR THE SHOPAHOLICS





LG Styler™ with Mirrored Finish: Refresh and Sanitise Clothes and Kids’ Toys and Linens Effortlessly





LG Styler™ with Mirrored Finish (S3MFC) – S$2,522





Getting the household ready in the morning can be daunting for any mother, especially with the added pressure of keeping clothes clean and fresh daily. Thankfully, with the LG Styler™, busy mothers can easily keep their family's clothes, toys and more, clean and sanitised. With its innovative technology and sleek design, it is the ultimate appliance for managing daily sanitisation and cleaning responsibilities while maintaining a sophisticated interior.









Promotion



From now until 30 June 2023, receive shopping vouchers worth $200 with every purchase of the LG Styler™. Promotion is available at LG official brand stores on Lazada , Shopee , and authorised retailers and distributors Audio House, Best Denki, COURTS, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Mega Discount Store, and Parisilk. T&Cs apply. The LG Styler™ is designed to remove wrinkles easily and odours from clothes, sanitise toys, and refresh masks and bags, using TrueSteam™ Technology to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria. At the same time, the Moving Hanger gently shakes clothing to prevent wrinkles. Say goodbye to dreary tasks and hello to effortless living.





LG Front Load Washer Dryer: The Ultimate Companion for Hassle-Free Laundry

LG AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer (FV1413H2BA)1– S$2,320





Experience the pinnacle of laundry care with the LG Front Load Washer Dryer. This advanced home appliance offers unparalleled efficiency for a family’s laundry needs, offering both washing and drying capabilities in one unit. Built with state-of-the-art AI technology, the AI Direct Drive detects the weight and softness of a load, offering 18% more fabric protection, ensuring a gentle and thorough wash every time. The inclusion of TurboWash™ means that laundry can be effectively washed in just 39 minutes, saving busy moms precious time.





Its user-friendly features, such as the intuitive user interface, various washing and drying options, and advanced Direct Drive technology, provide efficient operation for busy moms. Plus, with its ezDispense™ feature that automatically releases the optimal amount of detergent based on each load’s weight, laundry has never been so smooth.





Promotion From now until 30 June 2023, receive four bottles of seventh generation plant-based laundry detergent (worth up to $70) with every purchase of the AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer (FV1413H2BA). Promotion is available at LG official brand stores on Lazada , Shopee , and authorised retailers and distributors Audio House, Best Denki, COURTS, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Mega Discount Store, and Parisilk. T&Cs apply.







LG Objet WashTower™: The Space-Saving and Stylish Solution for Busy Moms

LG Objet AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™ (WT2116NHEG) – 21kg Washer and 16kg Dryer – S$5,449





The LG Objet WashTower™ presents an ideal solution for mothers seeking separate washer and dryers. Designed to work in tandem, the combined unit offers practical benefits, such as its compact body and shared control panel for simplified access. Not only does its advanced features make it easy to manage daily responsibilities, but it also serves as an attractive addition to any space, brightening up the room with its sleek two-tone design.





Built for optimal performance, the machine also utilises LG’s AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™ technology to wash clothes thoroughly while minimising fabric damage, all through its automated capabilities. For even greater time efficiency, the unit features Smart Pairing™, which synchronises the dryer and washer to preheat the dryer and also select the best drying cycle based on the wash cycle.





Promotion From now until 30 June 2023, receive a free laundry detergent bundle, fabric softener, and grocery vouchers worth $100 with every purchase of the LG Objet AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™ (WT2116NHEG). Promotion is available at LG official brand stores on Lazada , Shopee , and authorised retailers and distributors Audio House, Best Denki, COURTS, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Mega Discount Store, and Parisilk. T&Cs apply.





FOR THE HOSTESS WITH THE MOSTEST









LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifying Fan: Breathe Easy in Refreshing Coolness

LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifying Fan (FS15GPBF0) – S$1,099





The LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifying Fan is the perfect addition to any home, combining style and functionality to simplify maintaining a clean and healthy living environment. This innovative home appliance efficiently purifies the air in your home, ensuring that the family breathes in only the freshest, cleanest air.





With a three-step filtration system, the LG PuriCare™ AeroTower traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns to guarantee a clean atmosphere with top-notch air quality. For further sanitisation, UVnano™ technology removes 99.9% of airborne bacteria on the fan blades.

Though it impressively cools and cleans, its most striking feature is its unique design that is not only highly functional, but is also a beautiful addition to any interior. This makes it a spectacular appliance for mothers who cherish a pollutant-free and exquisite home.





Promotion From now until 30 June 2023, receive $200 off (after GST) with any purchase of LG System 3 or 4 (Alpha Plus/ArtCool Plus models) and LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifying Fan (FS15GPBF0/FS15GPGF0) in the same invoice. Also receive a free filter with every purchase of the LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifying Fan (FS15GPBF0/FS15GPGF0). Promotions are available at LG official brand stores on Lazada Shopee







LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator: Sleek Design with an Energy-Saving Compressor