LG INTRODUCES NEW PURICARE™ AIR SOLUTION IN SINGAPORE

SINGAPORE, May.2, 2023 — LG Electronics Singapore is introducing the PuriCare™ 360° Hit Air Purifier featuring a Multi-filtration system. Delivering enhanced deodorization and air purification, the LG PuriCare™ 360° will be available in mid-May locally, bringing fresh air quality to the comfort of people’s homes.







Known for its effective air purification, distinctive 360-degree design and conveniently compact size, the LG PuriCare™ 360° can refresh and revitalize the air throughout the entire room.







LG’s advanced PuriCare™ solution is also equipped with a multi-filtration system. The comprehensive system removes bacteria, viruses, allergens, harmful gases, and 99.999 percent of ultra-fine dust particles (as small as 0.01 micrometers







For the ultimate convenience, the new air purifier can also be controlled by the LG ThinQ™ app. Users can monitor their indoor air quality with the smart LED panel, displaying four coloured lights based on the contaminants and odour detected by the sensor system. Users also can change device settings or turn it off and on with just their smartphone, allowing them to control the air purifier while they are away.







“Our latest LG PuriCare™ model provides clean, purified air to make your living environment safer, more hygienic and more comfortable,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to provide complete air purification solutions to deliver maximum value to our customers worldwide.”

The new LG PuriCare™ 360° Hit Air Purifier with Multi-filtration System is priced at S$399 and will be available from mid-May, at LG official brand stores on KrisShop, Lazada and Shopee, as well as at authorized retailers – Amazon, Audio House, Best Denki, Courts, Gain City and Harvey Norman.





1 Tested by KCL, Korea Conformity Laboratories. Remove 99.999% of micro dust size of 0,01㎛ in 15.1min. operating on Turbo mode. Products: PuriCare™ AS183HWWA Condition: 30.0㎥chamber. Tested by KCL, Korea Conformity Laboratories. Remove 99.999% of micro dust size of 0,01㎛ in 15.1min. operating on Turbo mode. Products: PuriCare™ AS183HWWA Condition: 30.0㎥chamber.

2 The test is conducted internally under the supervision of TUV Rheinland Korea. The test is conducted internally under the supervision of TUV Rheinland Korea.

Test Result: Test quantity of generated ion (Negative ion over 5M, Positive ion over 5M) from 100mm in 30.2m3