LG LEVELS UP FOR LAUNCH OF THE WORLD’S FIRST GAMING MONITORS WITH 240HZ OLED PANELS IN SINGAPORE

SINGAPORE, Feb. 22 2023 – First unveiled at CES 2023, LG Electronics Singapore today announced the launch of its latest premium UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitors (models 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE). Exclusively manufactured in-house, the gaming monitors feature the world’s first-ever 240Hz OLED panel, which delivers unrivalled picture quality with lifelike visuals, vibrant colours, and infinite contrast. These sleek and stylish displays also boast a record-breaking response time of 0.03 milliseconds Grey-to-Grey (GTG), promising smooth and uninterrupted gameplay – a dream come true for avid gamers and fans of LG’s UltraGear™ series.



As LG continues to dominate the global gaming display market, the launch of the new UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitors again reaffirms their role as leaders in the rapidly expanding OLED category.

Experience Speed Like No Other

For competitive gamers who value efficiency and polished gameplay, the LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor (model 27GR95QE) offers delightful, low-latency gaming and a swift GTG response time — equipped with its QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution OLED display that provides a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03 millisecond response time and encapsulates 98.5 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, the 27-inch monitor ensures that gamers experience unprecedented speed without sacrificing on image quality. Gamers can then enjoy vibrant graphics that fully capture the essence of different games.







Additionally, gamers can put their minds and eyes at ease with the company’s Anti-glare & Low Reflection (AGLR) panel that allows them to indulge in a distraction-free gaming experience, regardless of ambient light conditions, and immerse themselves in extended periods of fluid gaming with lesser eye strain.



Integrated with support for variable refresh rate (VRR) and compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC4 and FreeSync Premium, LG’s 27-inch UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor ensures seamless visuals with minimal tearing or stuttering. It also supports HDMI 2.1 specifications and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity while incorporating a 4-pole headphone jack that allows users to revel in the realistic, spatial sound of DTS Headphone:X5 This feature can also be easily controlled by the remote, which provides quick and easy display management with the added convenience of programmable hotkeys.



Big Screen and Bold Colour - A True Gaming Powerhouse





As one of the honourees for the CES 2023 Innovation Award, LG’s first-ever curved UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor (model 45GR95QE) ramps up on its stunning and realistic picture quality with a generous 45-inch display screen. Combined with an 800R curvature, it features a 21:9 aspect ratio and WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution screen. This cutting-edge form factor was designed to envelop players right into the on-screen action.

Similar to its 27-inch counterpart, the 45-inch UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor also showcases an equally impressive and rapid response time. With a remarkable 1,500,00:1 contrast ratio and 98.5 percent coverage of DCI-P3, the curved OLED panel also offers users an elevated HDR10 picture quality that delivers deep blacks, vibrant colours and crisp clarity, bringing in-game images to life.





Designed to Win

Virtually borderless, the UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitors’ contemporary and ultra-thin design optimises space and features an ergonomic style that allows users to easily tilt, swivel and adjust the height of the display to suit their preferences best and play precisely to their specs.

Priced at S$1,399 and S$2,599, respectively, the 27-inch and 45-inch UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitors will be available for pre-order from 22 to 28 February 2023. Customers will also receive a Logitech G733 W/L Gaming Headset (worth S$214) with any purchase of the UltraGear™ monitors during this period. The gaming monitors will also be available for purchase from 1 March 2023, at LG official Shopee, Lazada, KrisShop and authorised retailers – Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, Gain City and Harvey Norman.

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.





About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company





The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED and LED signage to high efficiency solar solutions, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

www.lg.com/sg .





LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Home Entertainment, Home Appliance, Air Solutions and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit

1 Graphics card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 are required to achieve up to 240Hz refresh rate support. Graphics card sold separately

2 DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90% DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%

3 NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible supports variable refresh rate on GeForce GTX 10 Series and higher GPUs on Display Port, and GeForce RTX 30 Series and higher GPUs on HDMI 2.1 NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible supports variable refresh rate on GeForce GTX 10 Series and higher GPUs on Display Port, and GeForce RTX 30 Series and higher GPUs on HDMI 2.1

4 Headphones sold separately. For DTS patents, see http://patents.dts.com. Manufactured under license from DTS, Inc. or its affiliates. DTS trademarks and logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of DTS, Inc. in the United States and other countries. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Headphones sold separately. For DTS patents, see http://patents.dts.com. Manufactured under license from DTS, Inc. or its affiliates. DTS trademarks and logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of DTS, Inc. in the United States and other countries. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED