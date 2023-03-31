LG SMART TVS TAKE LEARNING TO THE NEXT LEVEL WITH MASTERCLASS

SINGAPORE, Mar. 31, 2023 — This month, LG Smart TV owners worldwide gain access to MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world’s best across a wide range of subjects, allowing customers to access the platform directly on the big screen at home. Available in LG’s Content Store on LG Smart TVs running webOS 4.0 (2018 TVs) up to the newly launched 2023 TVs, the MasterClass app can be easily accessed by voice command and is featured on Life’s Good Hub.



— This month, LG Smart TV owners worldwide gain access to MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world’s best across a wide range of subjects, allowing customers to access the platform directly on the big screen at home. Available in LG’s Content Store on LG Smart TVs running webOS 4.0 (2018 TVs) up to the newly launched 2023 TVs, the MasterClass app can be easily accessed by voice command and is featured on Life’s Good Hub.

180 instructors MasterClass subscribers will be able to get inspired from more thanand classes across various categories, such as Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming and Writing, which means there is a class for almost every need and interest. Viewers can step into food truck “godfather’s” Roy Choi’s kitchen, design their career with Former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief and multimedia icon Elaine Welteroth, discover their inner negotiator with former lead FBI hostage negotiator Chris Voss, learn leadership from former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi and relational intelligence from renowned psychotherapist Esther Perel and much more of the world’s best, so that everyone can be inspired by their knowledge and stories.

New and existing MasterClass subscribers can learn and discover at a pace that best serves their lifestyle—in bite-size pieces or in a single binge, with each class featuring about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. Cinematic visuals and close-up demonstrations make viewers feel like they’re one-on-one with the instructors. For those looking to learn by doing, Sessions by MasterClass offers a structured curriculum where members can roll up their sleeves, get hands-on and learn meaningful skills through step-by-step guidance from world-class instructors and an active community of peers.

Transforming Home Entertainment with LG

By introducing MasterClass to its Smart TVs, LG is demonstrating its commitment to offer more versatile home entertainment experiences that appeal to consumers' unique preferences, needs and interests, with new educational services to be launched later this year.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, LG OLED TVs have pioneered and continue to lead the premium TV market, earning many accolades from journalists, and industry experts. LG OLED TVs are synonymous with superb picture quality, vibrant, accurate colours and deep blacks for images that are remarkably lifelike. As such, LG OLED TVs have become the preferred TV for many creators and studios. The company is committed to exploring the broad possibilities presented by its self-lit technology as it starts a new decade of OLED leadership and innovation.

# # #

About LG Electronics Inc.

www.LGnewsroom.com LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visitfor the latest news.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions and audio-video systems and a globally recognized innovator for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionizing the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by award-winning OLED TVs and QNED Mini LED TVs featuring Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and sound solutions with sustainable design. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

www.lg.com/sg . LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Home Entertainment, Home Appliance, Air Solutions and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit

Media Contacts: