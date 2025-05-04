We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Service Centre and Service Hotline will be closed on 6 & 7 June 2025
Dear Valued Customers,
Please note that LG Service Centre and Service Hotline will be closed during this period:
6 June 2025: Closed for internal event
7 June 2025: Closed for Hari Raya Haji
Business will resume on 9 June 2025.
We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your kind understanding.
Thank you.
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
