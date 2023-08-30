We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraFine™ 27" IPS Display Monitor with Ergo Stand
Exceptional Image Quality
3840 x 2160 UHD 4K IPS
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) & HDR10
Ergonomics
Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp
Full Movement of Display
User Convenience
USB Type-C™
Easy Installation
Lifelike realism with IPS and UHD resolution
UHD 4K IPS Display: Clear
Extend / Retract 0~180mm
Swivel ± 280˚
Height 0~130mm
Pivot 90˚
Tilt ± 25˚
*The figures above are the available range of features.
Compatible with Every Posture
The Ergo is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation.
*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
350
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
All specs
-
Product name
-
UHD
-
Year
-
2020
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
280
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
350
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
68.4
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
60W
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
5W x 2
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
130W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
40W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
25.5W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
717 x 477 x 247
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
613.1 x 364.4 x 44.6
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
613.1 x 726.0 x 400.2(↑) 613.1 x 596.0 x 400.2(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
11.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
4
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
7.8
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet
-
USB-C
-
YES
