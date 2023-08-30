We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 34" QHD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible
*Image simulated.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and Overclock 160Hz.
*Please turn off AMD FreeSync™ to play console games with 120Hz refresh rate at the QHD resolution (1440P).
G-SYNC® Compatible
G-SYNC® Compatible Verified by NVIDIA
34GN850 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially verified G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.
*Image simulated.
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
-
34
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Curvature
-
1900R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
160 (O/C)
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
All specs
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2020
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
320
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2325 x 0.2325
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
160 (O/C)
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
86.7
-
Size [Inch]
-
34
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
-
1900R
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
OverClocking
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
80W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
72W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
979 x 521 x 245
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
819.2 x 361.6 x 104.4
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
819.2 x 574.1 x 312.2(↑) 819.2 x 464.1 x 312.2(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
11.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
5.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
7.6
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
YES
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Buy directly
34GN850-B
LG UltraGear™ 34" QHD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible