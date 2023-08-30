About Cookies on This Site

LG UltraGear™ 34" QHD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible

LG UltraGear™ 34" QHD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible

34GN850-B

LG UltraGear™ 34" QHD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible

Front view of LG UltraGear™ 34" QHD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible, LG Curved Monitor, 34GN850-B
UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor
LG UltraGear™ provides various features; Nano IPS and VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 for color, IPS 1ms (GtG) and Overclock 160Hz for speed, G-SYNC® Compatible and Game Mode for gaming feature.

Be the Game Changer

LG UltraGear™, the most powerful gear for winning, ensures you to get on the wings of victory.
comparison of the afterimage with IPS 5ms and IPS 1ms
IPS 1ms (GtG)

Incredible Speed to Victory

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN speed, providing the minimized afterimage and a fast response time, helps you to raise your winning rate.

*Image simulated.

supports Nano IPS
Nano IPS & HDR 400

Feel Actual Combat with True Colors

34GN850 supports wide color spectrum, 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, enabling realistic visual immersion. Regardless of the battlefield, gamers experience the sensation of being in the center of it.
comparison of the Fluid Gaming Motion with 60Hz and Overclock 160Hz
Overclock 160Hz

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 160Hz (Overclock) allows gamers to see the next frame more quickly and makes image to appear smoother. The competitive gamers can response faster to opponents and aim at targets easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and Overclock 160Hz.
*Please turn off AMD FreeSync™ to play console games with 120Hz refresh rate at the QHD resolution (1440P).

G-SYNC® Compatible

G-SYNC® Compatible Verified by NVIDIA

34GN850 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially verified G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.

*Image simulated.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

Stylish Design : 21:9 Curved, Virtually Borderless, Tilt, Height
Stylish Design

Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design, improved V-wing stand and virtually borderless design. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt and height of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.
simulation of Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
simulation of Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
simulation of Crosshair
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
Key Specs

Size [Inch]

34

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Curvature

1900R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

160 (O/C)

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2020

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

320

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2325 x 0.2325

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

160 (O/C)

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

86.7

Size [Inch]

34

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Curvature

1900R

FEATURES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Auto Input Switch

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

OverClocking

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

80W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

72W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

979 x 521 x 245

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

819.2 x 361.6 x 104.4

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

819.2 x 574.1 x 312.2(↑) 819.2 x 464.1 x 312.2(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

11.5

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.5

Weight with Stand [kg]

7.6

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES

USB A to B

YES

