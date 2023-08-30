We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS
Easy is better, simple is more
Our Smart Monitor is designed for your home office and for entertainment. Watch your favorite content effortlessly with various streaming apps, and set up a home office environment instantly, with or without a connected PC.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required.
*The Remote Control is included in the package.
**Home Office service supports only MS Window 10/11 Pro or higher. Microsoft 365 and Google services may require a subscription.
Personalized discoveries await
With webOS 23, explore numerous content with built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV. Also, you can get tailored recommendations and enjoy built-in apps such as Sports and LG fitness.
*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.
New User Interface
Find quick. Dive in.
Easily manage apps and service cards with the new webOS 23. Plus, access recent apps and check notifications quickly.
*Home Office service support only MS Window 10/11 Pro or higher. Microsoft 365 and Google services may require a subscription.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Music
Curated to your tastes
Enjoy customized music seamlessly with 5W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.
Sports
Follow your favorite teams
Support your team with personalized service. It shows the latest on your favorite sports team, based on your profile.
*AI concierge: Recommended keywords vary depending on Foreground App and time. And, the keywords of "For you" service only can be provided in countries that support NLP (Natural Language Processing) in their native language.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard : Step1. Install LG ThinQ app on your phone, and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Use your phone like a remote
With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features, like power on/off, changing channels, and content search.
*To work properly, you need to connect LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic(Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.
Full HD IPS display
Brilliant colors, sharp picture
The 27" Full HD (1920x1080) display lets you enjoy great picture quality by bringing color accuracy, visual contrast, and sharpness. Also, the IPS panel allows you to enjoy wide angles through 178 degrees.
Stylish space-saving design
The 3-side frameless design with the stand's slim-flat form blends into your office or home taking up minimal space. And it allows an ideal viewing experience through convenient tilt adjustment.
*HDMI cable is included in the package.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
14ms(Typ)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All specs
-
Product name
-
Smart Monitor
-
Year
-
2023
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
No
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
No
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.3114 x 0.3114
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
14ms(Typ)
-
Size [cm]
-
68.6
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
No
-
Auto Brightness
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
No
-
Color Weakness
-
No
-
Crosshair
-
No
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
No
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
No
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
No
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
No
-
HDMI
-
Yes (2ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
2 (v2.0)
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
No
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
25W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
768 x 126 x 435
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
611.8 x 370.9 x 45.1
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
611.8 x 450.9 x 209.9
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
7.3kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
4.4kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
5.6kg
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
-
No
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
LG Content Store (App Store)
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
Yes
27SR50F-W
27" Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS