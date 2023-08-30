We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram SuperSlim Neptune Blue 15.6" OLED FHD Display and 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 Processor
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.
The Thinnest gram Ever
*Comparison with 2022 LG gram 15Z90Q (1,140g weight and 17.4mm thickness).
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs February 2023. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OLED AGLR panel
-
OLED glare panel
Comfortable Viewing without Disruption
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness is 400nits (Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 Typical 100%, Minimum 90%.
DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
Versatile Connectivity with Devices
LG gram has USB Type-C™ ports on both sides.
*Above LG USB Hub and cable are not included in the package (sold separately).
Powerful Performance
13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors
Latest Windows OS
Ready for Speedy Multi-tasking
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Surround Sound All Around
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Seamlessly Connect Devices
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*This feature is only available when the product and mobile phone are connected to the internet.
*To use this function, scan the QR code generated by the PC app with your phone. In case not available to scan the QR, enter the 6-digit PIN code to connect.
*Intel® Unison™ supports iOS/Android/Windows mobile operating systems.
LG Security Guard
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the charger is plugged in. The security guard works no matter whether the internet is connected or not.
**The abnormal situations, such as when the charger is disconnected from the laptop or the laptop cover is closed.
Quick Connect
Expand Your View with One Click
Quick Access with Hot Keys
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.
Key Specs
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Processor
-
i5-1340P
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
Size (Inch)
-
15.6
-
weight(kg)
-
0.99
-
Resolution
-
FHD 1920 x 1080
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 100% (Typical, min 90%)
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.0 x 8.95 x 0.43~0.49"
All specs
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Processor
-
i5-1340P
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
MMC Slot
-
Micro SD
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)
-
Accessory
-
USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)
-
Battery
-
60Wh
-
Thermal
-
N/A
-
Button
-
Power button without Fingerprint
-
Certified
-
HDR True Black500
-
Dimension(mm)
-
356.0 x 227.45 x 10.99~12.55
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.0 x 8.95 x 0.43~0.49"
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
18.8 x 10.7 x 2.4"
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
476 x 271 x 60"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.1
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
4.7
-
weight(kg)
-
0.99
-
weight(lb)
-
2.18
-
DC-in
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
N/A
-
HP-Out
-
4Pole Headset, US type
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
USB Type A
-
N/A
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4) USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x1, with Power Delivery, Display Port)
-
finger print
-
NO
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
Option
-
HDD Security
-
NO
-
Secure mode
-
NO
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
NO
-
SSD Security
-
YES
-
Brightness
-
400nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 100% (Typical, min 90%)
-
Contrast
-
1,000,000 :1 (Typical)
-
Panel Multi
-
SDC
-
Panel Type
-
OLED
-
Pol
-
Anti Glare Low Reflection
-
Ratio
-
16:9
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Resolution
-
FHD 1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
0.2ms
-
Size (cm)
-
39.6
-
Size (Inch)
-
15.6
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
YES
-
Bamboo Paper
-
NO
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
YES
-
DTS Headphone-X
-
NO
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
NO
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
YES
-
Intel® Unision
-
YES
-
LG Control Center
-
NO
-
LG Display Extension
-
YES
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NO
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
YES
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
YES
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
-
YES
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NO
-
LG Power Manager
-
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NO
-
LG Security Guard
-
YES
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
YES
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NO
-
LG Update Center
-
NO
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
YES
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
Microsoft Office 2016 (30 days Trial)
-
NO
-
Nebo for LG
-
NO
-
New Wall paper
-
YES
-
OLED Care SW
-
YES
-
PCmover Professional
-
YES
-
Sync on Mobile
-
YES
-
Tips (TBD)
-
YES
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
NO
-
Wacom notes
-
NO
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Buy directly
15Z90RT-G.AA55A3
LG gram SuperSlim Neptune Blue 15.6" OLED FHD Display and 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 Processor