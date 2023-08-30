We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram UltraPC 16" IPS Display with Ryzen™ 5 AMD Radeon™ Graphics
Lightweight Laptop with Large Screen
LG UltraPC 16U70R displays an image of a powerful performance with a large screen.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*LG UltraPC 14U70R comes with Windows 11 Home Edition (64bit).
Powerful AMD CPU
Powerful AMD CPU supports powerful performance.
*The actual performance will vary from the model and running programs.
Attention Sensing
LG's advanced face, eye, and gaze sensing that boosts security and creates intuitive devices.
Privacy Guard & Alert
Digital Wellness
The image shows the features of Mirametrix®.
Privacy is Your Right
- Presence Detection: Automatically locks or turns off the screen when you leave your laptop.
- Smart Display: Blurs the screen when you look away.
- Privacy Alert: Shows an onscreen warning if someone looks over your shoulder.
- Privacy Guard: Blurs the screen if someone else is looking at your screen.
For Videoconferencing
- Auto Mute: Mutes and unmutes you based on your screen distance.
- Mute Warning: Notifies you if you’re talking while muted.
- Virtual Camera: Blurs or replaces the background, adjusts portrait framing (auto-centering), and corrects brightness.
Various Ports
It shows the side part of the UltraPC.
Immersive Sound Experience
DTS: X Ultra offering Immersive Sound Experience.
Key Specs
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Processor
-
Ryzen™ 5 7530U
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz)
-
Size (Inch)
-
16
-
SSD
-
512GB NVMe M.2(2280)
-
weight(kg)
-
1.65
-
Resolution
-
WUXGA 1920 x 1200
-
Graphic
-
AMD Radeon™ Graphics
-
Color gamut
-
NTSC 45% (Typical)
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.64"
All specs
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
YES
-
Bamboo Paper
-
NO
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
YES
-
Dolby Atmos
-
NO
-
DTS Headphone-X
-
NO
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
YES
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
NO
-
Intel® Unision
-
NO
-
LG Control Center
-
NO
-
LG Display Extension
-
NO
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NO
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
YES
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
NO
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
NO
-
LG PC Manuals
-
YES
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NO
-
LG Power Manager
-
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NO
-
LG Security Guard
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
YES
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NO
-
LG Update Center
-
NO
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
YES
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
Microsoft Office 2016 (30 days Trial)
-
NO
-
Nebo for LG
-
NO
-
New Wall paper
-
YES
-
OLED Care SW
-
NO
-
PCmover Professional
-
YES
-
Sync on Mobile
-
NO
-
Tips (TBD)
-
NO
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
NO
-
Wacom notes
-
NO
16U70R-G.AA56A3
LG gram UltraPC 16" IPS Display with Ryzen™ 5 AMD Radeon™ Graphics