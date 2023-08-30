About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG gram UltraPC 16" IPS Display with Ryzen™ 5 AMD Radeon™ Graphics

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG gram UltraPC 16" IPS Display with Ryzen™ 5 AMD Radeon™ Graphics

16U70R-G.AA56A3

LG gram UltraPC 16" IPS Display with Ryzen™ 5 AMD Radeon™ Graphics

Front view

Lightweight Laptop with Large Screen

LG UltraPC 16U70R with powerful performance supports multitasking, and also lightweight body enhances portability.

LG UltraPC 16U70R displays an image of a powerful performance with a large screen.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

16:10 Large Screen allows you to see more information on a page - 11% more screen real estate compared to 16:9 ratio.

16:10 Aspect Ratio

The 16:10 aspect ratio displays an 11% larger screen than the 16:9 ratio which helps to elevate your productivity by reducing scrolling.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

It shows a display of UltraPC without screen reflecting.

Anti-glare Screen

Less Reflection, Less Interference

The anti-glare IPS display prevents screen reflections, so you can enjoy a bright and vivid view during the day or while outdoors.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Windows 11 user interface

Windows 11

Windows 11 supports tasks requiring high performance such as multi-tasking, gaming, and content creation.

*LG UltraPC 14U70R comes with Windows 11 Home Edition (64bit).

Powerful AMD CPU

LG UltraPC 16U70R with AMD Ryzen™ 5 7530U processors supports multi-tasking with powerful performance.

Powerful AMD CPU supports powerful performance.

AMD Radeon™ Graphics provides video editing smoothly.

AMD Radeon™ Graphics

With high-performance graphics, detailed work of photo and video editing, as well as high-definition video viewing and games, can be performed smoothly.
It shows that many works is under operation with UltraPC.

LPDDR4x Dual Channel Memory & Dual NVMe SSD

The fast data transmission speed of LPDDR4x 4266MHz memory and Dual NVMe SSD helps you experience fast performance even when running high-end programs on the PC.

*The actual performance will vary from the model and running programs.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

LG laptop offers 16-inch Screen and 1,600g light-weight body.
16" Screen & 1,600g

Slim, Thin & Lightweight

LG UltraPC is engineered to increase your productivity while remaining a lightweight body. Also, its stylish design with a thin bezel brings an immersive experience by reducing distraction.
LG Glance by Mirametrix®

Attention Sensing

LG's advanced face, eye, and gaze sensing that boosts security and creates intuitive devices.

Privacy Guard & Alert

 

Smart Pointer by AI Technology

Digital Wellness

The image shows the features of Mirametrix®.

Privacy is Your Right

Protect your privacy at all times with:
- Presence Detection: Automatically locks or turns off the screen when you leave your laptop.
- Smart Display: Blurs the screen when you look away.
- Privacy Alert: Shows an onscreen warning if someone looks over your shoulder.
- Privacy Guard: Blurs the screen if someone else is looking at your screen.

Your Face Controls the Screen

Work conveniently with face and gaze tracking through:
- Snap Window: Efficiently transfers active content to the screen you're working on.
- Smart Pointer: Tracks your gaze and moves the mouse pointer accordingly.

LG UltraPC Cares

Smart functions that put your well-being first.
- Smart Player: Pauses media in your absence.
- Posture Warning: Detects and alerts you on your bad posture.
- 20-20-20: Alerts you to look 20 feet away for 20 seconds after 20 minutes of continuous work.

For Videoconferencing

- Virtual Presenter: Keep audiences engaged when they see you present alongside your presentation.
- Auto Mute: Mutes and unmutes you based on your screen distance.
- Mute Warning: Notifies you if you’re talking while muted.
- Virtual Camera: Blurs or replaces the background, adjusts portrait framing (auto-centering), and corrects brightness.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

72Wh Battery with high capacity helps you can keep working outside the office.

High Capacity 72Wh Battery

Experience an ultimate wireless portability with the 72Wh high-capacity battery.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Various Ports

USB Type-C™, standard HDMI, USB-A, and Micro SD slots, can be utilized to improve connectivity and productivity.

It shows the side part of the UltraPC.

DTS: X Ultra

Immersive Sound Experience

DTS:X Ultra is truly immersive 3D audio rendering over Speakers and Headphones, providing a rich, realistic, and powerful sound experience.

DTS: X Ultra offering Immersive Sound Experience.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

It shows that the data is being migrated from the previous laptop to UltraPC.

PCmover Professional

It migrates all your files, settings, and user profiles from your old PC to your new LG UltraPC easily.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Specs

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Processor

Ryzen™ 5 7530U

Memory

16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz)

Size (Inch)

16

SSD

512GB NVMe M.2(2280)

weight(kg)

1.65

Resolution

WUXGA 1920 x 1200

Graphic

AMD Radeon™ Graphics

Color gamut

NTSC 45% (Typical)

Dimension(inch)

14.02 x 9.78 x 0.64"

All specs

SYSTEM

Graphic

AMD Radeon™ Graphics

Memory

16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz)

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Processor

Ryzen™ 5 7530U

ACCESSORY

Accessory

65W 3 pin (Desktop type) + Power cord / Black

SOUND

Audio

HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

STORAGE

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

MMC Slot

Micro SD

SSD

512GB NVMe M.2(2280)

BATTERY

Battery

72Wh

BUTTON

Button

Power button

THERMAL

Thermal

Mega cooling System

CERTIFIED

Certified

N/A

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

356.3 x 248.6 x 16.3"

Dimension(inch)

14.02 x 9.78 x 0.64"

weight(kg)

1.65

weight(lb)

3.52

INFO

Product Category

Ultra PC

Year

Y23

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key, Japan : 101 key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad (Scroll & Gesture Function)

LED

LED

PWR, DC-In, Webcam

POWER

AC Adapter

65W

AC Adapter type

Desktop type

DESIGN

Chassis Materials

Aluminum, PC-ABS

Color

Charcol Gray

CONNECTIVITY

BT

BT 5.1

Interface

N/A

LAN

10/100 with RJ45 adapter

TV Tuner

N/A

Webcam

HD Webcam with Dual Mic

Wireless

Intel® Wireless-AX200 (WiFi-6, 2x2, BT Combo)

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

DC-in

YES

Etc.

N/A

HDMI

2

HP-Out

4Pole Headset, US type

RJ45

N/A

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x2)

SECURITY

finger print

NO

fTPM/HW TPM

NO

HDD Security

NO

Secure mode

NO

Slim Kensington lock

YES

SSD Security

YES

DISPLAY

Brightness

300nit

Color gamut

NTSC 45% (Typical)

Contrast

1000:1 (Typical)

Panel Multi

LGD

Panel Type

IPS Non Touch

Pol

Anti-Glare

Ratio

16:10

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Resolution

WUXGA 1920 x 1200

Response Time

30ms(Typical)

Size (cm)

40.6

Size (Inch)

16

PRE-INSTALLED SW

Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

YES

Bamboo Paper

NO

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

YES

Dolby Atmos

NO

DTS Headphone-X

NO

DTS X:Ultra

YES

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

NO

Intel® Unision

NO

LG Control Center

NO

LG Display Extension

NO

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

NO

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

YES

LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

NO

LG On Screen Display 3

NO

LG PC Manuals

YES

LG Pen Settings

NO

LG Power Manager

NO

LG Reader Mode

NO

LG Security Guard

NO

LG Smart Assistant 1.0

NO

LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

YES

LG UltraGear Studio

NO

LG Update Center

NO

LG Update & Recovery

YES

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

YES

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

YES

Microsoft Office 2016 (30 days Trial)

NO

Nebo for LG

NO

New Wall paper

YES

OLED Care SW

NO

PCmover Professional

YES

Sync on Mobile

NO

Tips (TBD)

NO

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

NO

Wacom notes

NO

What people are saying

Buy directly

Front view

16U70R-G.AA56A3

LG gram UltraPC 16" IPS Display with Ryzen™ 5 AMD Radeon™ Graphics