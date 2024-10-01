Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
2kg, TWIN Load Smart Washing Machine with Slim Inverter DD

2kg, TWIN Load Smart Washing Machine with Slim Inverter DD

TG2402NTWW

2kg, TWIN Load Smart Washing Machine with Slim Inverter DD

Perfect Solution for Delicates and Daily loads

The LG TWINWashMini® lets you run small loads as often as you like. You can even do several loads a day for essential items like baby wear or daily items.

Delicate Wash

TWINWashMini® is the perfect size for hand wash or delicates. Now, you can stop your laundry from piling up by running small loads as often as you like
Slim Inverter DD

Precise Control & Reliable Durability

Slimmed down to fit the TWINWashMini®, providing precise control and durability. Inverter Direct Motor comes with a standard 10-year warranty.

Smart Convenience with WiFi

SmartThinQ™ technology lets you operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime.

Pre-Installation Checklist

※ TWINWash™Mini cannot be purchased separately. This item must be purchased with a compatible LG Front Loader.

1. For TWINWash™ installation, it needs 700mm x 1,450mm x 1,250mm (W x D x H) at least.

2. To plug in a TWINWash™, it needs two grounded outlets at least. If you need to extend the connection cord by using multi-tap, it also should be grounded.

3. We recommend to use over 15A circuit breaker for stable operation.

4. In case of some models having drain pump, it needs 32mm diameter
when using STANDPIPE to install drain hoses.


5.We recommend to supply 1 bar water pressure at least to wash the laundry without time delay.




Features TG2402NTWW TV2402NTWB T2525NTWV T2735NTWV
TG2402NTWW
2kg, TWIN Load Smart Washing Machine with Slim Inverter DD
TV2402NTWB
2kg, TWIN Load Smart Washing Machine with Slim Inverter DD
T2525NTWV
Upgrade your life with LG TWINWash™Mini Washing Machine
T2735NTWV
3.5kg, Slim Inverter DD TWIN Load Washing Machine
Capacity 2kg 2kg 2.5kg 3.5kg
Dimensions (W × D × H) 600 x 365 x 700 mm 600 x 365 x 700 mm 645 x 365 x 755 mm 700 x 360 x 770 mm
Delicate Wash Yes Yes Yes Yes
Slim Inverter DD Yes Yes Yes Yes
Dimensions

TG2402NTWW

All specs

TYPE

  • Type

    Mini Washer

BASIC

  • Wash Capacity (KG)

    2

  • Max Spin Speed (RPM)

    700

FEATURES

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    Yes

  • 3 motion Technology

    Yes

  • Embossing Drum

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

SMART FEATURES

  • ThinQ™ (WI-FI)

    Yes

WASH PROGRAMS

  • No. of Wash Programs

    8

  • Wash Programs

    Light Soil, Lingerie, Underwear, Hand Wash, Baby Care, Rinse+Spin, Spin only, Tub Clean

WARRANTY

  • 10-year Motor Warranty

    Yes

WATER EFFICIENCY

  • PUB Registration No.

    WM-2017/022327

  • Rating

    2 tick

  • Water Consumption

    11.1L/kg

DIMENSION

  • Depth (mm)

    700

  • Height (mm)

    365

  • Width (mm)

    600

  • Weight (kg)

    43

DESIGN

  • Color

    White

  • Display

    Touch LED

What people are saying

