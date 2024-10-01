2kg, TWIN Load Smart Washing Machine with Slim Inverter DD

※ TWINWash™Mini cannot be purchased separately. This item must be purchased with a compatible LG Front Loader.



1. For TWINWash™ installation, it needs 700mm x 1,450mm x 1,250mm (W x D x H) at least.



2. To plug in a TWINWash™, it needs two grounded outlets at least. If you need to extend the connection cord by using multi-tap, it also should be grounded.



3. We recommend to use over 15A circuit breaker for stable operation.



4. In case of some models having drain pump, it needs 32mm diameter

when using STANDPIPE to install drain hoses.





5.We recommend to supply 1 bar water pressure at least to wash the laundry without time delay.

