We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2kg, TWIN Load Smart Washing Machine with Slim Inverter DD
Smart Convenience with WiFi
Pre-Installation Checklist
1. For TWINWash™ installation, it needs 700mm x 1,450mm x 1,250mm (W x D x H) at least.
2. To plug in a TWINWash™, it needs two grounded outlets at least. If you need to extend the connection cord by using multi-tap, it also should be grounded.
3. We recommend to use over 15A circuit breaker for stable operation.
4. In case of some models having drain pump, it needs 32mm diameter
when using STANDPIPE to install drain hoses.
5.We recommend to supply 1 bar water pressure at least to wash the laundry without time delay.
Alt text
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
TYPE
-
Type
Mini Washer
BASIC
-
Wash Capacity (KG)
2
-
Max Spin Speed (RPM)
700
FEATURES
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Yes
-
3 motion Technology
Yes
-
Embossing Drum
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
SMART FEATURES
-
ThinQ™ (WI-FI)
Yes
WASH PROGRAMS
-
No. of Wash Programs
8
-
Wash Programs
Light Soil, Lingerie, Underwear, Hand Wash, Baby Care, Rinse+Spin, Spin only, Tub Clean
WARRANTY
-
10-year Motor Warranty
Yes
WATER EFFICIENCY
-
PUB Registration No.
WM-2017/022327
-
Rating
2 tick
-
Water Consumption
11.1L/kg
DIMENSION
-
Depth (mm)
700
-
Height (mm)
365
-
Width (mm)
600
-
Weight (kg)
43
DESIGN
-
Color
White
-
Display
Touch LED
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Product Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Accessories Warranty
Check your accessories warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.