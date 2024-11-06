We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Guide to Choosing an Air Purifier for Households with Pets
Introduction
Welcoming a furry friend into your home is always exciting, but it's important for you to be mindful of the potential air quality challenges that come with pet ownership. It's easy to overlook some key factors when you're bringing in a new pet or managing the ones you already have.
In this guide, you'll discover the benefits of investing in an air purifier as a pet owner, along with key considerations to help you choose the right one. We'll cover how to tackle common pet-related issues like allergens, pet hair, and odours, so you can keep your home feeling fresh and comfortable for both you and your furry friend.
Pet Particles and Their Impact on Health and Indoor Air Quality
Pet Allergens and Respiratory Health Issues
Pet hair, fur, dander, and odours are common in homes with pets. While they may seem like minor inconveniences, they can actually impact your indoor air quality and overall health. These tiny particles often settle on surfaces like furniture, carpets, and bedding, where they can easily become airborne and inhaled, potentially leading to respiratory issues or allergies.
If you or your family members have allergies or respiratory conditions, exposure to these allergens can trigger symptoms like sneezing, coughing, watery eyes, and even asthma attacks. Over time, constant exposure to these pollutants can lead to more serious health issues, especially if you are particularly sensitive to allergens. By being aware of these potential problems, you can take steps to improve your home's air quality and protect your health.
Important Factors to Consider in an Air Purifier for Pets
When choosing an air purifier for your pet-friendly home, it's important to consider the specific needs of both your pets and your living space. The right air purifier can make a big difference in improving your home's air quality, creating a healthier environment for both you and your furry companions.
Consider the Size of Your Space:
The size of your home plays a key role in selecting the right air purifier. If you're living alone with a cat in a cosy apartment, a smaller, space-efficient purifier should be enough.
On the other hand, if you have a larger living space, like a house with multiple rooms and several dogs, you'll need a more powerful unit. A larger purifier with a higher Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) can cover more ground and manage the greater amount of pet-related particles. A good rule of thumb is to choose a purifier with a CADR that's at least two-thirds of your room's square footage. For example, if your room is 300 square feet, aim for a purifier with a CADR of at least 200.
Safety Considerations:
Make sure the air purifier you choose is safe for your pets. Some models have small parts or grilles that might catch the attention of curious pets, especially if yours love to chew or play with things they shouldn’t. To keep everyone safe, go for a model that's designed with pet safety in mind. Look for features like securely attached parts and avoid anything with loose pieces that could become a choking hazard.
Also, think about where you’ll place the air purifier in your home. Position it somewhere out of reach, so your pets can’t knock it over or mess with it. This way, you keep both your pets and the purifier safe.
Tailored to Your Pets:
Different pets create different types of pollutants, so choosing the right air purifier means considering your pets’ specific needs. If you have dogs or cats, they shed fur and dander while smaller pets like rabbits or hamsters tend to produce more dust and finer particles.
To tackle these pollutants effectively, look for an air purifier with a High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter. HEPA filters are great for trapping 99.97%* of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, including pet dander, dust mites, and other allergens your pets may bring into your home.
(*Dust 99.999% : Tested by KCL, Korea Conformity Laboratories. Remove 99.999% of micro dust size of 0.01㎛ in 60 min. after operating on clean booster mode for 20 min. Products: PuriCare™ AS309DWA Condition: 30.0㎥chamber.)
If you have multiple pets or pets that shed heavily, investing in a purifier with a HEPA filter can make a big difference in improving your indoor air quality, creating a more comfortable space for both you and your furry companions.
Odour Control:
Pet odours can be subjective—some pet owners don’t mind them, while others prefer a fresher-smelling home. If you're someone who wants to keep pet smells at bay, consider an air purifier with a carbon filter.
Carbon filters are designed to absorb and neutralise odours, making them a great choice for eliminating pet smells from your living space. They work by adsorbing odour-causing molecules, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and other gaseous pollutants with some equipped with multiple layers of activated carbon technology to boost their effectiveness.
This can be especially beneficial if you have pets with strong natural odours or if you keep litter boxes and pet beds indoors.
Noise Levels:
When choosing an air purifier, consider its noise level, especially if you'll be using it in common areas where you and your pets spend a lot of time. Air purifiers can range from 20 to 60 decibels (dB) in noise. For comparison, a whisper is about 30 dB, and a normal conversation is around 60 dB.
More powerful air purifiers might be louder because they have larger fans for bigger spaces. However, many modern models come with quiet modes or operate at lower noise levels, so they won’t disturb you or your pets. If noise is a concern for you, look for a purifier that balances effective air cleaning with quiet operation.
Brand Reputation:
When choosing an air purifier, look for brands with a solid track record of reliability and great customer support. Check how long the company has been around, any industry awards or certifications they've received, and overall customer satisfaction ratings.
Reading reviews from verified buyers can also be really helpful, especially those from fellow pet owners. They can give you valuable insights into how well different models perform and hold up in real life, helping you make a more informed decision.
Warranty:
It’s important for you to read the warranty terms carefully to understand what’s covered and any conditions that could void it.
Many reputable manufacturers offer warranties ranging from 1 to 5 years, covering defects in materials and workmanship with some companies offering extended warranty options for an additional cost.
Portability:
If you plan to move the air purifier between rooms, think about its weight and whether it has built-in handles or casters to make transportation easier for you. Some compact models are designed with portability in mind, making them perfect for moving around your home or even taking with you when you travel.
Aesthetics:
When choosing an air purifier, your top priority should be its performance but don’t overlook how it looks, especially if it will be in a visible area of your home. Many modern air purifiers come with sleek, minimalist designs that blend seamlessly with different decor styles. Some even offer customisable front panels or colour options, so you can match the unit to your home’s interior.
By balancing both performance and appearance, you can find an air purifier that not only enhances air quality but also complements your living space.
Additional Features:
Air purifiers often come with a range of advanced features to boost both their functionality and your overall experience. Here are some features you might find particularly useful:
■ Air Quality Sensors:
These sensors monitor the air quality in real-time and automatically adjust the purifier’s settings based on current conditions. This means you won’t have to constantly adjust the controls yourself—your purifier will do it for you.
■ Automatic Mode:
This mode allows the air purifier to operate independently, adjusting its performance according to the air quality readings without having to manually change settings.
■ Smartphone Connectivity:
Some models can be controlled and monitored via mobile apps to manage your air purifier from anywhere and access detailed air quality data right from your phone.
■ UV-C Light:
UV-C technology helps eliminate airborne bacteria and viruses, adding an extra layer of protection that works alongside the filtration system and can be beneficial for you in maintaining a healthier environment。
Suitable LG Air Care Solutions for Pet Owners
LG Air Purifiers
With so many air purifiers on the market, LG stands out as a great choice for pet owners. The LG PuriCare™ 360 Pet Mode Air Purifier offers a variety of modes to suit your needs, including a Clean Booster mode that raises and rotates to spread clean air faster throughout the room.
For you as a pet owner, the Pet Mode is a real game-changer. It directs airflow to the ground, where pet hair tends to collect, and filters out 35%* more hair compared to regular modes. Thanks to its 360° purification system and NASA-developed fan technology, you can trust that every corner of your home is getting thoroughly cleaned.
(*Tested by LG internal lab at a pet café in an enclosed area of 132m2 G using PuriCare Air Purifier Pet (AS309DNP) on Pet Mode and PuriCare 360° (AS309DWA) on Auto Mode measuring the weight of the amount of the dust and hair collected from the bottom filter. Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.
The LG PuriCare™ 360 Pet Mode Air Purifier comes with advanced filtration systems designed to provide thorough air purification for you. The HEPA filter captures 99.97%* of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, including dust, pollen, and pet dander. This layered filtration system traps even the tiniest particles, reducing allergens and helps in improving indoor air quality—something that's especially helpful if you have allergies or pets.
(*Dust 99.999% : Tested by KCL, Korea Conformity Laboratories. Remove 99.999% of micro dust size of 0.01㎛ in 60 min. after operating on clean booster mode for 20 min. Products: PuriCare™ AS309DWA Condition: 30.0㎥chamber.)
Plus, the Deodorization filter uses activated carbon to tackle odours from pets, cooking, and smoke. By absorbing and neutralising those unpleasant smells, this filter helps keep your home smelling fresh and clean.
The smart features of this air purifier make life easier for busy pet owners. It automatically detects air quality and displays it with a colour-coded system (red, orange, yellow, or green), adjusting in Auto Mode to keep the air clean without you having to lift a finger. The Smart Indicator also tracks particulate matter, showing you just how well it’s performing.
Together, these features make the LG PuriCare™ 360 Pet Mode Air Purifier a fantastic choice for maintaining a healthier environment, particularly if you’re a pet owner.
Taking Care of Your Air Purifier
Positioning and Maintenance
● Maintenance:
To keep your air purifier working at its best, regular maintenance is important. Make sure to clean the unit frequently and check for any blockages that might block airflow like removing dust and debris from both the outside and inside components.
Be sure to follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for cleaning or replacing the filters. This will help your air purifier remove pet hair, odours, and other airborne particles consistently, ensuring your home stays fresh and clean.
● Positioning:
Place it in a central spot within the room to allow for even air circulation and avoid putting it close to walls, furniture, or other obstacles that could block airflow. For optimal results, position the air purifier near doors, windows, or other areas with good airflow to help it draw in and clean the air more effectively.
Also make sure to keep it out of direct sunlight, as heat buildup can damage the unit and reduce its efficiency. Keep the purifier at least 15 cm away from any walls to ensure proper air intake and exhaust.
Strategically placing the air purifier near sources of indoor air pollution—like pet beds, litter boxes, or high-traffic areas where your pets hang out—can boost its effectiveness.
Lastly, placing it in the room where you spend the most time will help ensure that the air you breathe is as clean and fresh as possible for you and your pets.
● Timer:
Choose an air purifier with a timer feature that lets it shut off automatically. This helps you conserve energy and ensures the purifier runs only when needed. A timer can be really convenient for setting specific times for the purifier to operate, like when you’re not home or during the night. This way, you can easily manage its usage and keep your home’s air clean and healthy.
Summary:
An air purifier can be a valuable investment in the well-being of your entire household. By reducing pet-related allergens and odours, it helps create a healthier and more comfortable environment for both you and your pets. When choosing an air purifier, consider important factors like the size of your home, the types of pets you have, and the features that will best suit your needs.
Think about whether you need a unit with specialised modes for pet dander or one with a high Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) for larger spaces. You might also want to look for features like smart sensors or quiet operation if these are important to you.
To keep your air purifier performing at its best, make sure to clean it regularly and replace the filters as recommended by the manufacturer. This routine maintenance will help ensure that you continue to enjoy cleaner air, fewer allergens, and a fresher-smelling home.
In the end, an air purifier isn’t just about improving air quality; it’s about enhancing your overall living experience and ensuring that both you and your furry friends breathe easier in a more comfortable home.