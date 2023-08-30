We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED evo Objet Collection ART90 Easel 65 inch 4K Smart TV | Lifestyle TV | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ
More than a TV — a work of art
Design
One TV transforms your interior
The unique easel-inspired design turns your TV into a work of art and transforms your space. Creating an artistic mood, the never-before-seen design is a statement piece that makes your living room, complete.
Leaning Install
Like a canvas on an easel
Create a space all your own by installing EASEL at an angle, as if placing a canvas on an easel. This one small detail can transform your space.
Close-up of EASEL on the floor leaning against the wall together with a painting and decorative plant.
*Angle of Leaning Install can be adjusted to a maximum of 5˚. This is an approximate figure and an exact 5˚ angle is not guaranteed.
**Leaning Install requires wall mount installation.
Zero Gap Install
Like artwork in a gallery
Install EASEL flush with the wall and it becomes like an artwork in a gallery, with the beautiful frame creating perfect harmony and balance in your space.
EASEL seen from the side as it sits flush with the wall, blending in with the living room interior.
*Rear cable bracket must be removed before installation.
**Zero Gap Install requires wall mount installation.
LG OLED ART
A digital canvas for artists
LG believes artists can use their imagination to create a new kind of digital art never seen before.
Line View & Full View
Experience two views
With the moving cover, you get a new display experience on the same TV. Use Line View to decorate your space with daily information, then switch to Full View to enjoy the complete screen. Every moment you’re not watching TV blends in with your home and everyday life.
*The moving cover is remote controllable and only supports Line View and Full View.
Adding new perspective to your everyday
Close-up of EASEL leaning against the wall as Line View displays the time and weather with a textured oil painting theme on-screen. Line View displaying the time and weather with a pink architectural theme. Line View displaying the time and weather with a black and white paint strokes theme. Line View displaying the time and weather with a sky theme. Line View displaying the time and weather with a khaki green 3D object theme. Line View displaying the music player with a line pattern theme. Line View displaying the time and weather with a colourful painting theme.
A new world when you open the screen
EASEL in Full View seen blending into the decor of three living rooms. EASEL displays sand dunes on-screen while leaning against a green wall surrounded by colourful objects. EASEL displays moose on-screen while leaning against a brick wall in front of a leather sofa. EASEL displays waves crashing on-screen in an industrial-inspired interior.
Set the mood with a masterpiece
*Screen automatically switches to Full View when Gallery Mode is selected in Line View.
*Kvadrat is a premium textile brand in Denmark.
Powerful performance for incredible picture
EASEL in Full View displaying a whale underneath the water while sunlight shines from above. The picture goes beyond the TV, demonstrating its immersive picture.
*Comparison based on the Full White measurement of LG OLED TVs, excluding the OLED evo series.
**Screen images simulated.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content, including those on OTT services.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
All specs
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1660 x 1835 x 330
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
82
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1462 x 1568 x 54.8
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
52
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI 4K Upscaling
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
