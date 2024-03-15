We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2024 LG OLED evo Objet Collection Posé LX1 55 inch 4K Smart TV | Objet Collection | Lifestyle TV | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ
From any angle,in any space
Posé in three interior spaces. The first is seen in the corner of a navy painted wall with a black and red artwork on-screen, while a desk and navy armchair are in the room behind it. The second is seen in the center of a modern, charcoal painted wall underneath a deer mount with an image of waves on-screen. The third is seen from behind in the center of the room and used as an artful statement piece in front of the bed.
LG OLED ART
A digital canvas for artists
LG believes artists can use their imagination to create a new kind of digital art never seen before.
Rounded Edge
The beauty’s in the edges
Round around the edges, Posé’s soft, smooth lines create a quiet, neutral look extending to the remote for a delicate design suitable for any interior.
Close-ups of Posé from the back at an angle, and from the side. Partial view of Magic Remote in Beige.
*Magic Remote included in box.
Another way to reflect your style
Posé in a blue-themed living room along the coast, seen from behind with magazines placed on the media shelf.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Media shelf’s maximum weight capacity may vary.
Cable & Accessory Organizer
Keeps your space neat and tidy
When you look behind your TV, what you won’t see is a mess of accessories and cables. The Cable & Accessory Organizer keeps everything tidy, concealed behind the Clean Cover for an uninterrupted view.5, 6 And with two detachable cable holders, you can hide the wires along Posé’s legs, finishing off your neat interior.
Close-ups of Posé from the back at an angle, and from the side. Partial view of Magic Remote in Beige.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Cable & Accessory Organizer included in box.
*Artwork displayed on TV screen is Bounce A(2020) by Youngjun Kim
Art Gallery
Your space, your taste
Create an interior that's uniquely you. When you're nothing
transforms into a frame, allowing you to decorate with a wide range of artful
pieces to choose from Simply select one to complete your space.
Self-lit OLED
Lights up the room
Powered by Posé’s brighter and clearer self-lit OLED technology, Brightness Booster delivers up to 30%⁷, ⁸ more luminance, so you can immerse yourself in vivid colors and finer details.
Posé screen shows the bright, clear details of white mushrooms as they extend past the TV’s frame.
The brains behind your TV
1.Pulling the TV from the side or any impact to the TV stand may cause damage.
2.Discoloration of objects may occur if stored on the vent holes for an extended period of time.
3.Liquids and heavy objects cannot be stored on the vent holes.
4.Use caution when using the Clean Cover as the fabric may stain.
5.Use caution when opening and closing the Clean Cover. Clean Cover may cause injury if it falls.
6.Use the included Cable & Accessory Organizer to mount the router, as the router cannot be installed on top of the vent holes.
7.Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series.
What's in the Box
(“What’s in the Box” content, displaying the product and its accompanying accessories.)
Stand Kit: 1. Stand 2. Stand Screw 3. Stand Screw Cover 4. Cable Holder (Rear Jersey Assy) 5. Cable Holder (Stand) 6. Installation Manual 7. Companion Basket 8. Rear Jersey Assy
Accessory Kit: A. Power Strip Bracket B. Ferrite Core C. IR Repeater D. Remote Controller E. Battery F. IR Blaster G. User Guide H. Tape for Power Strip I. Cable Holder
*The images of the product and accompanying accessories are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual items or vary by region.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Weight without Stand
21.0
All specs
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR24 with NFC
-
IR Blaster Cable
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Audio Output
40W
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Front Firing
-
Speaker System
4.0 channel
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
HDMI Input
3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (3 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1420 x 880 x 228
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
33.1
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1225 x 1257 x 495
-
TV Stand (WxD)
1212 x 495
-
TV Weight without Stand
21.0
-
TV Weight with Stand
22.9
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 200
GAMING
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Upscaling
α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Motion
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
What people are saying
