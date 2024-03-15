Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
55LX1TPSA

2024 LG OLED evo Objet Collection Posé LX1 55 inch 4K Smart TV | Objet Collection | Lifestyle TV | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ

front view



Experience a new side of life3


Experience a new side of life



All-Around Design

From any angle,in any space




With a design that looks stunning from every angle, you can enjoy Posé front to back, left to right as it seamlessly blends into your decor.1

Posé in three interior spaces. The first is seen in the corner of a navy painted wall with a black and red artwork on-screen, while a desk and navy armchair are in the room behind it. The second is seen in the center of a modern, charcoal painted wall underneath a deer mount with an image of waves on-screen. The third is seen from behind in the center of the room and used as an artful statement piece in front of the bed.



LG OLED ART

A digital canvas for artists


LG believes artists can use their imagination to create a new kind of digital art never seen before.




The top image shows Posé in a black space-themed room with an abstract intergalactic artwork on display. The room also has a picture of a moon and an astronaut. The bottom right image shows Posé in an opulent emerald green room. The TV shows light casting over a table through windowpanes on the screen. The room also features black and gold ornate tiles and black floral patterned textile stools. The bottom left image shows Posé in a cream room with hints of colors. The room has terracotta and charcoal-colored chunky woven sofa chairs, white ball-shaped light fixtures, and bathing robes hanging on the wall. The TV shows an image of the same charcoal sofa chair on a platform in a terracotta-colored room.


LG OLED Posé x Moooi: A Life Extraordinary


An image of Easel in a white room shows a digital artwork of a black sculpture on screen. A silver physical sculpture on the right-hand side of the TV shows a reflection of the room.


At Frieze LA 2023 with sculptor Barry X Ball



Rounded Edge

The beauty’s in the edges




Round around the edges, Posé’s soft, smooth lines create a quiet, neutral look extending to the remote for a delicate design suitable for any interior.

Close-ups of Posé from the back at an angle, and from the side. Partial view of Magic Remote in Beige.


*Magic Remote included in box.

Close-up of Posé from the front focusing on the fabric, with wood flooring in the background. Close-up of fabric on Media Shelf and LG Objet logo, with an armchair in the background.

Calming Beige Textile

A soft touch for a serene view


Framing Posé in a muted, calming beige, the cozy fabric finish is soft to the look and to the touch, harmonizing and adding a stylish charm perfect for your space.








Versatile Back

Another way to reflect your style




Posé goes beyond a TV to become a part of your style and your space. The beautiful back view looks stunning from different angles, and you can personalize the media shelf to show off your favorite books, magazines, and postcards.2, 3, 4

Posé in a blue-themed living room along the coast, seen from behind with magazines placed on the media shelf.





*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Media shelf’s maximum weight capacity may vary.


Cable & Accessory Organizer

Keeps your space neat and tidy




When you look behind your TV, what you won’t see is a mess of accessories and cables. The Cable & Accessory Organizer keeps everything tidy, concealed behind the Clean Cover for an uninterrupted view.5, 6 And with two detachable cable holders, you can hide the wires along Posé’s legs, finishing off your neat interior.

Close-ups of Posé from the back at an angle, and from the side. Partial view of Magic Remote in Beige.


*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Cable & Accessory Organizer included in box.


*Artwork displayed on TV screen is Bounce A(2020) by Youngjun Kim


Art Gallery

Your space, your taste


Create an interior that's uniquely you. When you're nothing

transforms into a frame, allowing you to decorate with a wide range of artful

pieces to choose from Simply select one to complete your space.





Self-lit OLED

Lights up the room




Powered by Posé’s brighter and clearer self-lit OLED technology, Brightness Booster delivers up to 30%⁷, ⁸ more luminance, so you can immerse yourself in vivid colors and finer details.

Posé screen shows the bright, clear details of white mushrooms as they extend past the TV’s frame.



⍺9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

The brains behind your TV




Using a deep-learning algorithm, this tiny yet mighty processor reduces noise, restores content, and optimizes picture and sound for a cinematic TV experience.

1.Pulling the TV from the side or any impact to the TV stand may cause damage.
2.Discoloration of objects may occur if stored on the vent holes for an extended period of time.
3.Liquids and heavy objects cannot be stored on the vent holes.
4.Use caution when using the Clean Cover as the fabric may stain.
5.Use caution when opening and closing the Clean Cover. Clean Cover may cause injury if it falls.
6.Use the included Cable & Accessory Organizer to mount the router, as the router cannot be installed on top of the vent holes.
7.Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series.


What's in the Box




(“What’s in the Box” content, displaying the product and its accompanying accessories.)



Stand Kit: 1. Stand  2. Stand Screw 3. Stand Screw Cover  4. Cable Holder (Rear Jersey Assy)  5. Cable Holder (Stand)  6. Installation Manual 7. Companion Basket  8. Rear Jersey Assy

Accessory Kit: A. Power Strip Bracket B. Ferrite Core  C. IR Repeater  D. Remote Controller  E. Battery  F. IR Blaster G. User Guide  H. Tape for Power Strip  I. Cable Holder

 

*The images of the product and accompanying accessories are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual items or vary by region.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Weight without Stand

    21.0

All specs

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR24 with NFC

  • IR Blaster Cable

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Front Firing

  • Speaker System

    4.0 channel

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (3 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1420 x 880 x 228

  • Packaging Weight (Overseas)

    33.1

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1225 x 1257 x 495

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    1212 x 495

  • TV Weight without Stand

    21.0

  • TV Weight with Stand

    22.9

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 200

GAMING

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Upscaling

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

SMART TV

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Sender/Receiver)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

