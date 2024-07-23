LG Online Brand Shop 1st Year Anniversary Giveaway Contest Terms and Conditions

1. The “LG Online Brand Shop 1st Year Anniversary Giveaway Contest” (the “Contest”) is organized by LG ELECTRONICS SINGAPORE PTE. LTD, (Company Registration Number 200416497W) (“LGE”). By participating in the Contest, each participant agrees to be bound by the Terms and Conditions set forth herein.

2. Eligibility

(a) The Contest is open to participants who are legal residents of Singapore, and (i) aged 18 years and above as stated on their Identity Card/Passport (as of 01 August 2024); or (ii) aged 13 years and above but have not attained 18 years of age as stated on their Identity Card/Passport AND (as of 01 August 2024) accompanied by parents or guardians.

(b) By participating in this Contest, each participant warrants and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. For participants who are 13 years old and above but have not yet attained 18 years old (as of 01 August 2024), such participant’s parent/guardian warrants and agrees that the participant including his/her parent/guardian shall be irrevocably bound by these Terms and Conditions. All rules and regulations and instructions issued by LGE from time to time will be deemed incorporated in these Terms and Conditions.

(c) Only LG members are eligible to participate in this Contest. Non LG members are not eligible to participate in the Contest.

(d) Employees and agents of LGE, its respective parent, subsidiaries and affiliated companies, advertising, promotional and judging agencies, business partners involved in the Contest, entities (businesses and natural persons) engaged in the development, production or distribution of materials for this Contest, and their immediate family members (parent, child, sibling, and spouse) and/or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) are not eligible to participate in this Contest.

(e) To the maximum extent permitted by law, LGE reserves the right to change the eligibility criteria as stated herein at any time (with or without notice or reason) and/or determine at its sole discretion whether any participant should be excluded from entering or participating in the Contest.

3. Contest Period

The Contest will commence on 01 August 2024, 00:00hrs and end on 31 August 2024, 23:59hrs Singapore Time (“Contest Period”).

4. Contest Mechanics

(a) The Contest mechanics are as follows:

Step 1: Purchase any LG product from LG Singapore Online Brand Shop https://www.lg.com/sg/ between 01 to 31 August 2024 (excluding parts & accessories) with your valid LG membership account.

Step 2: Using the same valid LG membership account, opt-in to receive our marketing communications.

Step 3: Upload your receipt on https://www.lg.com/sg/1-year-anniversary-contest and share a reason ‘Why LG products make your life good!’. Top 5 most creative responses will be chosen to win a prize.

(b) Each duly completed activity as specified herein shall be referred to as an “Entry”. Each participant may submit only one (1) entry for the entire Contest Period.

(c) All entries submitted outside the Contest Period, or entries submitted in any way other than as specified in these Terms and Conditions, will not be eligible for the Contest. LGE will not entertain any correspondence on delayed and/or missing submissions.

(d) Five (5) winners will be selected to win the prizes stated below based on creativity of comment. The winner will be selected at the sole discretion of LGE.

(e) In the event there is any dispute, LGE's decision in relation to any aspect of this Contest is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into.

(f) The Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook or Instagram.

5. Prizes

(a) The winners will be announced by 11 September 2024 through their respective emails which they used to register as LG member on LG Online Brand Shop.

(b) The prizes are as follows:

(i) 1st prize: OLED48B4PSA worth S$2,299.

(ii) 2nd prize: LG gram 14Z90S-G.AA54A3 worth S$1,899.

(iii) 3rd prize: R5T-AUTO worth S$908.

(iv) 4th prize: LG Singapore Online Brand Shop Discount Coupon of 10% OFF Coupon (with no minimum spend). This 10% Coupon is valid until 31 December 2024, 2359hr. This coupon is stackable with other coupons on LG Online Brand Shop.

(v) 5th prize: LG Singapore Online Brand Shop Discount Coupon of 5% OFF Coupon (with no minimum spend). This 5% Coupon is valid until 31 December 2024, 2359hr. This coupon is stackable with other coupons on LG Online Brand Shop.

(c) LGE may, at its sole discretion, change or substitute the prize to other prize of equal or comparable value without prior notice. The prize is not exchangeable for cash, credit or other items.

(d) Unless otherwise stated by LGE, each winner will be notified by email which they used to register as LG member on LG Online Brand Shop by 11 September 2024 and the winner need to provide their valid mailing address. Non-compliance with the prize redemption instructions in LGE’s notification may result in the forfeiture of prize, and such forfeited prize will be dealt with at LGE’s sole discretion.

(e) Top 3 prizes will be delivered to the winners by 15 October 2024, depending on location and subject to force majeure events. The winner is required to sign the delivery receipt and redemption letter to acknowledge receipt of the prize. It is the sole responsibility of the winner to receive the prize. The signed delivery receipt shall constitute proof of delivery of the prize and LGE shall not be liable for any unreceived, misdirected, lost or stolen prize. The 4th prize and 5th prize will be notified to the winners by 11 September 2024 and the coupon code will be given on 11 September 2024.

(f) In the event that the winner fails to provide his/her valid mailing address or not contactable within such period, LGE may at its sole discretion to award the prize to a replacement winner.

(g) The prize is awarded on an AS IS basis. Where applicable, the limited standard product warranty from the manufacturer of the prize shall constitute the winner’s sole and exclusive remedy with respect to the prize. To the fullest extent permitted by law, LGE disclaims all warranties and representations of any kind, express or implied, by law or otherwise.

(h) The prize may be subject to additional terms and conditions, and the winner agrees to comply with all such additional terms and conditions.

6. Intellectual Property

(a) All Entries shall become the property of LGE. By participating in the Contest, each participant hereby irrevocably assigns to LGE a perpetual, world-wide, royalty free, irrevocable, non-exclusive license to use, reproduce, transmit, modify, translate, distribute, perform and display the Entry, in whole or in part and alone or as part of other works in any media, and to sublicense such rights, in whole or in part, to others for marketing purposes.

(b) All intellectual property rights vested in or arising out of the Contest shall, at all times, belong to LGE.

(c) Each participant represents and warrants that the Entry submitted by him/her are his/her own original works and do not infringe on intellectual property rights or other rights of any third party.

7. Disqualification of Participants

(a) LGE may, at its sole and absolute discretion, disqualify any participant who

(i) breaches or violates these Terms and Conditions;(ii) is suspected of fraud; or

(iii) is suspected to have tampered with the entry process or results of the Contest in any way.

(b) If it is confirmed that the Participant's LG Member account is not owned by himself/herself, or if the information is untrue, incomplete or incorrect LGE has the right to reject his/her prize.

8. Name and Likeness

Each participant agrees to take part in any and all promotional activities with respect to the Contest; agrees for LGE to use his/her name, voice, photograph, likeness or other personal identifiable information in any media for the promotion of the Contest and/or LGE products. Each participant further agrees that LGE shall have the right to publish, promote, copy, reproduce, transmit, display, edit, adapt, modify, create derivative works of and/or otherwise distribute his/her name, voice, photograph, likeness or other personal identifiable information in connection with the Contest and/or LGE products (including the promotion of the Contest and/or LGE products), in any manner, format or media whether now known or hereinafter created, in any part of the world at LGE's sole direction, royalty-free and without any obligation of attribution or consent. To the maximum extent permitted by law, each participant hereby irrevocably grants to LGE all consents and waivers necessary in connection with the above and without further compensation to the participant.

9. Liability and Indemnity

(a) To the maximum extent permitted by law, LGE (including its employees and agents) excludes all liability to any participant or third party for any loss or damage, whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, howsoever arising out of the Contest, including without limitation:

(i) any interruption of service that may interfere with any participant’s to participate in the Contest;

(ii) any Entry or prize that is lost or damaged due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of LGE; and

(iii) any tax liability incurred by a participant arising from the receipt of the prize.

(b) To the maximum extent permitted by law, each participant agrees to indemnify and hold LGE harmless from and against any and all claims, losses, damages and liabilities of any kind arising from the infringement of any third party intellectual property rights or other right, the breach of any of these Terms and Conditions and/or arising out of or in connection with the participant’s participation in the Contest.

10. Use of Personal Data

(a) By participating in the Content, each participant consents to LGE’s collection, use, processing and disclosure (including to overseas third parties) of his/her personal data for the purposes of LGE organizing, conducting, managing and administering this Giveaway Contest, in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and LGE Privacy Policy ( http://www.lg.com/sg/privacy ). Each participant further consents to LGE’s use of his/her personal data for other marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LGE from time to time and in accordance with LGE Privacy Policy.

(b) Each participant represents and warrants that in respect of any personal data provided by him/her to LGE is true and accurate. Each participant further represents and warrants that the Entry submitted by him/her do not violate any applicable privacy laws.

11. General Terms and Conditions

(a) Each participant shall not without the prior written consent of LGE give to the press or any media, any comment relating to the Contest.

(b) Except as otherwise stated in these Terms and Conditions, each participant shall bear his / her own costs and expenses incurred from his/her participation in the Contest.

(c) In the event of disputes relating to or arising from the Contest or these Terms and Conditions, LGE shall have the right to final decision and no further claims, appeals and/or correspondences will be entertained.

(d) LGE may, in its sole and absolute discretion, amend these Terms and Conditions at any time without liability.

(e) In the event of unforeseeable events that may jeopardise the Contest (in LGE’s sole opinion), LGE may, in its sole and absolute discretion, suspend or terminate this Contest without liability.

(f) These Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the laws of Singapore.

12. Participating Retailer

(a) The retailer participating in this Contest is as follows: