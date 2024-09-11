Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
527L InstaView™ Fridge with MoodUP™ LED Colour Panels

  Free $300 Grocery Voucher + R5T-AUTO Robot Vacuum with Auto Emptying Station.

front view

The refrigerator is glowing with multi-coloured patterns.

Introducing
the LG InstaView™ Fridge with MoodUP™ LED Colour Panels

Smart, Stylish, and Full of Surprises

Let Your Mood Set the Vibe

Easily customise your fridge’s colour display from the ThinQ™ app*.

*LG ThinQ™ app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ™ required. LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™. Smart features and the voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Endless Colour Combinations

Create a personalised colour collection with the ThinQ™ app.

Lights. Music. Party

Let the good times roll with the MoodUP™ music collection or your favorite tunes in Party Mode.

It is an image of a refrigerator with party people in the background. Sound waves coming out around the refrigerator.

Lighting That
Grooves with You

An image showing the top of the refrigerator, showing that a Bluetooth speaker connection is possible.

Bulit-in
Bluetooth* 
Speaker

It is an image of a refrigerator on a colorful background. Music, Wi-Fi, and smartphone, tablet icons are placed around the refrigerator.

Stream The Music You Love

*Bluetooth 5.0 compatible

Bring your Ingredients to Life

Enhance your kitchen experience with the smart features of MoodUP™.

It is an image of delicious seafood pasta, salad, and steak.

Knock Twice to See Inside

View your favorite snacks and beverages without opening the door, preventing cold air from escaping to extend the freshness of your food.

The top part of the refrigerator, showing its inside transparently with a knocking icon.

Convenient Access to Fresh Food and Produce

Innovative Cooling Technology

LG's advanced cooling technology helps keep your fresh produce fresher for longer.

The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.

Keep Food Fresh for Up to 7 Days*

Linear Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃**

There is a graph in front of fresh vegetables.

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

***Door Cooling+™ air vents located at the front of the fridge keep drinks colder and food fresher.

Inside the refrigerator filled with ingredients, blue arrows, which mean cold, are displayed below, on both sides, and on the whole.

Minimize Bacteria and Odors, Maximize Freshness

Keep your fridge clean with Hygiene Fresh+™, which deodorizes and

removes up to 99.999%**** of bacteria.

Highlighted Hygiene Fresh+

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE Linear Cooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

**Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment at the factory temperature setting under no load condition. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

***Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between Door Cooling+™ and Non-Door Cooling+™ models. Applicable models only. Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

****Bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae. Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol. The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four-hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter. Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.

Kitchen

Open Plan Living

The Entertainer

Live in Colour

Spice up your kitchen with fresh food and funky lights with MoodUP™.

Tailored to Suit Your Every Mood

Bring vibrancy to your kitchen with a variety of color combinations, tailored to your unique tastes.

Infuse Every Occasion with Party Vibes

Jazz up your evenings and become the host with the dynamic lights and music of MoodUP™.

Smart Convenience

Smart Living Begins with *LG ThinQ™

Manage your refrigerator easily and receive the latest alerts from anywhere with the LG ThinQ™ app.

There's a refrigerator and mobile phone.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app gives you smart fridge monitoring and allows you to activate the 'Express Freeze' feature with just a tap of a button.

Image on the right shows a woman with a shopping basket looking at her cell phone. Image on the left shows the refrigerator front view. In the center of the images is an icon to show connectivity between the phone and refrigerator.

Receive Alerts Through LG ThinQᵀᴹ

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification to your phone to alert you. 

The image on the left shows the woman looking at the smartphone. The image on the right shows that the refrigerator door has been left open. In the foreground of the two images is the phone screen which shows the LG ThinQ app notifications and the Wi-Fi icon above the phone.

Smart Personalization

Smart Learner learns your patterns to optimize cooling, energy usage, and ice usage. It cools down two hours before the high usage to prevent energy waste. During periods of inactivity or low usage, it reduces energy waste by limiting compressor movements.

The image on the left shows a couple holding glasses during the day in front of an open refrigerator. Only one side of the refrigerator is open, and blue cold air is flowing out of the refrigerator. The thermometer icon, which means cold air, is located below the image. The image on the right shows the refrigerator in the kitchen on a dark night. Below the image is an electric icon, which means energy saving.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. LG Smart ThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™. Smart features and the voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included. 

Design Award 2023

Recognised for its exceptional design, the LG MoodUP™ refrigerator has been honoured with the prestigious iF Design Award 2023.

Typography in white colours is set against a black and red background with Design Award logo.

Smart Inverter Compressor

Smart Inverter Compressor™

10 Year Parts Warranty

With low vibration and minimal moving parts, the LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator, we back the Smart Inverter Compressor™ with a 10 year parts warranty*.

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Summary

Print

Dimensions

gf-q527mu

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    914 x 1865 x 687

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    551

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Finish (Door)

    Lux Gray-Lux White

All specs

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    2 Star

CAPACITY

  • Gross Volume Freezer (L)

    280

  • Gross Volume Refrigerator (L)

    404

  • Gross Volume Total (L)

    684

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    145

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    382

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    527

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Inner Top Display

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    157

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    166

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    914 x 1865 x 687

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    No

  • Drawer_Freezer

    6 Tranparent

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 2 Tray

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Lux Gray-Lux White

  • Door (Material)

    Glass

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    R Metal

  • Handle Type

    Square Handle

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    551

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top + Side LED

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Shelf_Folding

    1-step folding

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

