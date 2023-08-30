We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
643L side-by-side-fridge with Linear Compressor in Western Black
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
TYPE
-
Side-by-Side Refrigerator
-
Net Storage (Freezer)
-
229
-
Net Storage (Refrigerator)
-
414
-
Net Storage (total)
-
643
-
Gross Storage (Freezer)
-
264
-
Gross Storage (Refrigerator)
-
424
-
Gross Storage (total)
-
688
-
Finish (Door)
-
WB
-
Handle Type-Material
-
Plastic
-
Handle Type-Contour/Flat Door
-
Contour
-
Handle Type-Type (Name of handles and Easy open)
-
-
Display
-
LED88
-
Temp. control-Express Freezing
-
Yes
-
Temp. Control-Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Temp. control-Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Temp. Function-Express Cool
-
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Cooling System
-
No Frost
-
Smart DiagnosisTM
-
Yes
-
Sound Power(dB)
-
36(C)
-
Energy Class
-
2tick
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)-(New Reg / Old Reg)
-
646kwh
-
Refrigerant
-
R600a-60g
-
Refrigerant-Inverter Compressor
-
BMH130NCMV
-
Bio Shield (gasket)
-
Yes
-
Lamp
-
LED(1)
-
Shelf-Tempered glass
-
Yes
-
Door Basket-Transparent
-
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration-Shelf
-
White
-
Metallic Decoration-Drawer
-
White
-
Veg Box Cover T/V R/U-Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V R/L-Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer)-One
-
Yes
-
Deodorizer
-
Yes
-
Lamp
-
LED(1)
-
Ice Maker-Normal Ice Tray
-
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration-Shelf
-
White
-
Metallic Decoration-Drawer
-
White
-
Door basket-Transparent
-
Yes
-
Shelf-Tempered glass
-
Yes
-
Drawer Box Cover T/V F/U-Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
Drawer Box Cover T/V F/L-Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
Drawer-Transparent
-
Yes
