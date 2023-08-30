About Cookies on This Site

643L side-by-side-fridge with Linear Compressor in Western Black

643L side-by-side-fridge with Linear Compressor in Western Black

GS-B6432WB

643L side-by-side-fridge with Linear Compressor in Western Black

GS-B6432WB

Dimensions

GS-B6432WB
Capacity
643 L
Dimension (W X H X D)
913 x 1790 x 743 mm
key usp1
Inverter Compressor
key usp2
Multi-Air-Flow

All specs

TYPE

TYPE

Side-by-Side Refrigerator

BASIC

Net Storage (Freezer)

229

Net Storage (Refrigerator)

414

Net Storage (total)

643

Gross Storage (Freezer)

264

Gross Storage (Refrigerator)

424

Gross Storage (total)

688

GENERAL FEATURES

Finish (Door)

WB

Handle Type-Material

Plastic

Handle Type-Contour/Flat Door

Contour

Handle Type-Type (Name of handles and Easy open)

Pocket

Display

LED88

Temp. control-Express Freezing

Yes

Temp. Control-Child Lock

Yes

Temp. control-Door alarm

Yes

Temp. Function-Express Cool

Yes

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Cooling System

No Frost

Smart DiagnosisTM

Yes

Sound Power(dB)

36(C)

Energy Class

2tick

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)-(New Reg / Old Reg)

646kwh

Refrigerant

R600a-60g

Refrigerant-Inverter Compressor

BMH130NCMV

Bio Shield (gasket)

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

Lamp

LED(1)

COMPARTMENT

Shelf-Tempered glass

Yes

Door Basket-Transparent

Yes

Metallic Decoration-Shelf

White

Metallic Decoration-Drawer

White

Veg Box Cover T/V R/U-Tempered Glass

Yes

Veg Box Cover T/V R/L-Tempered Glass

Yes

Vegetable Box (Drawer)-One

Yes

Deodorizer

Yes

FREEZER

Lamp

LED(1)

COMPARTMENT

Ice Maker-Normal Ice Tray

Yes

Metallic Decoration-Shelf

White

Metallic Decoration-Drawer

White

Door basket-Transparent

Yes

Shelf-Tempered glass

Yes

Drawer Box Cover T/V F/U-Tempered Glass

Yes

Drawer Box Cover T/V F/L-Tempered Glass

Yes

Drawer-Transparent

Yes

