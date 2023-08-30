We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
478 L Top Freezer with Inverter Compressor in Black Steel
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on UL test comparing door basket cooling time from 32℃ to 5℃ between LGE Non-DoorCooling+™ and DoorCooling+™ model of B607S, according to LG internal test method.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
TYPE
-
Top Freezer Refrigerator
-
Net Storage (Freezer)
-
130
-
Net Storage (Refrigerator)
-
376
-
Net Storage (total)
-
478
-
Gross Storage (total)
-
547
-
Compressor
-
Inverter Linear
-
Hygiene Fresh+™
-
Yes
-
Multi Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Door Cooling
-
Yes
-
Tempered Glass shelf
-
Yes
-
Control Panel
-
E-micom
-
Fresh zone
-
Yes
-
Movable Ice Tray
-
Yes
-
ThinQ™ (WI-FI)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
NEA Energy rating
-
3
-
kWh
-
391 kWh
-
Lighting
-
LED
-
Depth (mm)
-
730
-
Height (mm)
-
1720
-
Width (mm)
-
780
-
Body Color
-
Black Steel
-
Display
-
Touch
-
Handle
-
Bar
