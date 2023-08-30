About Cookies on This Site

478 L Top Freezer with Inverter Compressor in Black Steel

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

478 L Top Freezer with Inverter Compressor in Black Steel

GT-F4781BL

GT-F4781BL

478 L Top Freezer with Inverter Compressor in Black Steel

GT-F4781BL
Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™
NatureFRESH™

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

Enjoy fresh food and produce. Delight your senses for a joyful eating experience.
Keep Food Fresher for Longer
LINEARCooling™

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

The LG Inverter Linear Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.

SEE THE FRESHNESS

SMELL THE FRESHNESS

TASTE THE FRESHNESS

24 Hours Even Cooling

Precise Temperature Control.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

Faster
DoorCooling ™

Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere

LG DoorCooling ™ makes inside temperature more even and cool, 35% quicker than conventional cooling system. It significantly reduces the temperature gap between the inner part and the door side of the compartment.
Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere Even Cooling Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere Fast Cooling

*Based on UL test comparing door basket cooling time from 32℃ to 5℃ between LGE Non-DoorCooling+™ and DoorCooling+™ model of B607S, according to LG internal test method.

99.999% Fresh Air

HygieneFresh+™

99.999% Fresh Air

HygieneFresh+™ air filter can remove bacteria up to 99.999%, but also minimize bad odor in the refrigerator.

Save Your Time for Defrosting

Fresh 0 Zone

Save Your Time for Defrosting

Fresh 0 Zone is controlled at temperature around 0℃ and it helps you start cooking without time-consuming thawing.

Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Fast & Even Cooling

Cooling air is supplied in every corner of refrigerator with multiple cooling air vents.

Easy Control

Touch LED Display

Easy Control

Touch LED Display provides the pleasure of operating and enhances elegance of your refrigerator.

Energy Efficient & Longer Life Span

LED Panel Lighting

Energy Efficient & Longer Life Span

LED Panel Lighting is more energy efficient & has longer life span than conventional bulb lighting.

Easy Storage

Moving Ice Maker

Easy Storage

You can easily take out and move the ice tray whenever you need more freezer space.

Fast
ThinQ™

Fast & Convenient Control

With ThinQ™, control and diagnose your refrigerator by your smartphone even when you're not at home. Easily set the temperature, control HygieneFresh ™, and diagnose your refrigerator only with touch on smartphone.

Summary

Print

Dimensions

Capacity
478 L
Dimension (W X H X D)
780 x 1720 x 730
key usp1
LINEARCooling™
key usp2
DoorCooling+™

All specs

TYPE

TYPE

Top Freezer Refrigerator

BASIC

Net Storage (Freezer)

130

Net Storage (Refrigerator)

376

Net Storage (total)

478

Gross Storage (total)

547

FEATURES

Compressor

Inverter Linear

Hygiene Fresh+™

Yes

Multi Air Flow

Yes

Door Cooling

Yes

Tempered Glass shelf

Yes

Control Panel

E-micom

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

Fresh zone

Yes

FREEZER FEATURES

Movable Ice Tray

Yes

SMART FEATURES

ThinQ™ (WI-FI)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ECO FRIENDLY FEATURES

NEA Energy rating

3

kWh

391 kWh

Lighting

LED

DIMENSION

Depth (mm)

730

Height (mm)

1720

Width (mm)

780

DESIGN

Body Color

Black Steel

Display

Touch

Handle

Bar

478 L Top Freezer with Inverter Compressor in Black Steel