About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
592L Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor in Black Steel

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

  • Free $80 Grocery Voucher. Click here to find out more

592L Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor in Black Steel

GT-M5967BL

592L Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor in Black Steel

Efficient Energy Saving<br>1
Inverter Linear Compressor

Efficient Energy Saving

Energy efficiency is a key factor in purchasing home appliances. The market leading efficient LG's Inverter Linear Compressor uses less components than conventional compressors, hence creating less friction points and noise.

*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Minimize bacteria and odors, maximize freshness

Hygiene Fresh ™

Minimize bacteria and odors, maximize freshness

Keep your fridge clean with Hygiene Fresh ™, which deodorizes and removes up to 99.99% of bacteria.

*Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae
Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result where directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.

Delivers Freshness Evenly
DoorCooling ™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling ™.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only. The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food item is properly cooled.

LG ThinQ™

LG ThinQ™

With LG ThinQ™, you can control and diagnose your refrigerator by your smart phone even when you're not at home. Easily set the refrigerator temperature, control HygieneFRESH ™, and diagnose your refrigerator with simple touch on your smart phone.
LG ThinQ™<br>1

LG ThinQ™

LG ThinQ™ is a fast and convenient technology for troubleshooting any issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the smartphone on the appliance. The appliance communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

NatureFRESH™

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

Enjoy fresh food and produce. Delight your senses for a joyful eating experience.

LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

Easy Storage<br>1
Moving Ice Maker

Easy Storage

Need more freezer space? LG's top freezer refrigerator has a detachable & moving ice maker which you can easily take out and move whenever you need more freezer space.
Touch LED<br>Display<br>1

Touch LED
Display

LED Touch Display provides the pleasure of operating and enhances elegance of your refrigerator.
Table Caption
Features GT-M5967BL GR-B2757PZ GT-B3127PZ GT-T3867PZ
GT-M5967BL
592L Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor in Black Steel
GR-B2757PZ
253L Top Freezer with Linear Cooling in Platinum Silver
GT-B3127PZ
312L Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver
GT-T3867PZ
393L Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver
Capacity 592L 253L 312L 393L
Dimensions (W × D × H) 860 x 1840 x 730 mm 555 x 1665 x 620 mm 600 x 1690 x 665 mm 700 x 1680 x 700 mm
Compressor Inverter Linear Compressor Inverter Linear Compressor Inverter Linear Inverter Linear Compressor
Hygiene+ Yes No No No
Door Cooling+ Yes Yes Yes Yes
Water Dispenser No No No No
Buy Now Buy Now BUY NOW BUY NOW

Summary

Print

Dimensions

GT-M5967BL

Key Specs

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

860 x 1840 x 730

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

442

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear

All specs

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

860 x 1840 x 730

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Bar

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

442

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

LED

Hygiene Fresh

Yes

Hygiene Fresh+

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

What people are saying

Buy directly

GT-M5967BL

592L Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor in Black Steel