LG XBOOM AI ThinQ™ WK7 with Google Assistant Built-in

Os Prémios de Inovação CES são baseados em materiais descritivos apresentados aos juízes. A CTA (Consumer Technology Association™ - Associação Tecnológica do Consumidor) não verifica a precisão de qualquer apresentação ou alegações e não testa o artigo ao qual o prémio foi atribuído.

AI and Sound Quality Joining in Harmony

Your ears will be delighted by the enhanced audio experience while the AI will complement your day.
Speak to your Speaker

Speak to your Speaker

The LG ThinQ™ Speaker has more to sound than sound. With the Google Assistant built in, you can ask about the weather outside while dancing to your favorite song inside. Just start with “OK Google” or “Hey Google”.

AI Speaker Now Meets
Exceptional Sound

The LG ThinQ Speaker is a giant leap forward. A truly exceptional sound experience with Google Assistant built-in, elevating your sound experience.​

Meet Your Google Assistant

Ask it questions, and tell it to do things.
The more you use it, the more useful it gets. It's your own personal Google, always ready to help.

Google, Chromecast built-in, and other related marks and logos are trademarks of Google Inc.

Get Answers From Google

Use your voice to instantly get information about the weather, news, sports and more.

Organize Your Day

Set your calendar events, check the weather forecast, remind yourself to send a birthday card, and play your favorite music. Use your voice to effortlessly manage your day with your personal Google Assistant.

Control Your Smart Home

Use your voice to control devices that work with the Google Assistant, such as lights, thermostats, smart plugs, door cameras, and more.

High Resolution Audio

Digital music for audiophiles, with higher sampling rates and bit depth, both of which can contribute to more accurate, more enjoyable music listening. This certified High Resolution Audio speaker can play back lossless stereo audio at up to 24-bit/96kHz quality.

Meridian Audio

Enjoy sound quality previously unavailable in a smart speaker. Technology from the renowned experts at Meridian Audio combines advanced signal processing and hardware design to expand image height and widen the sound field, with custom Clear Vocal and Enhanced Bass presets for uncompromising performance.

Clear Vocal & Enhanced Bass

Clear Vocal technology uses Meridian filtering to remove audio imperfections, for more defined and enjoyable vocals in music. And with Enhanced Bass, Meridian has developed a series of digital filters to ensure an enveloping sound field with a low-end kick you can feel as well as hear.​

Multi-room Audio Playback

The LG ThinQ speaker with the Google Assistant built-in can connect effortlessly with other* Chromecast built-in or Chromecast Audio devices, soundbars and wireless speakers. It allows you to enjoy music seamlessly in multiple rooms.​
All specs

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Google Assistant Built-in

Yes

Meridian Audio Technology

Yes

Chromecast Built-in

Yes

High Resolution Audio

Yes (up to 24bit/96KHz)

24-bit Upsampling

Yes

SPEAKER

Channel

1 channel

Power Output

30W

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption (Power-on mode)

13W

Power Consumption (Network Stand-by mode)

8W↓

AUDIO FORMAT: BLUETOOTH

MP3

Yes

OGG Vorbis

Yes

Apple Lossless (m4a)

Yes

Flac Lossless

Yes

WAV

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Playback controls

Yes

Microphone Mute

Yes

Hot Word

Okay Google / Hey Google

Smartphone Remote App

Yes

Smartphone File Playback

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Size - Speaker (WxHxD) mm

135 x 210.7 x 135 mm

Net Weight (kg)

1.9kg

