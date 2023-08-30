We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM AI ThinQ™ WK7 with Google Assistant Built-in
Os Prémios de Inovação CES são baseados em materiais descritivos apresentados aos juízes. A CTA (Consumer Technology Association™ - Associação Tecnológica do Consumidor) não verifica a precisão de qualquer apresentação ou alegações e não testa o artigo ao qual o prémio foi atribuído.
Google, Chromecast built-in, and other related marks and logos are trademarks of Google Inc.
All specs
-
Google Assistant Built-in
-
Yes
-
Meridian Audio Technology
-
Yes
-
Chromecast Built-in
-
Yes
-
High Resolution Audio
-
Yes (up to 24bit/96KHz)
-
24-bit Upsampling
-
Yes
-
Channel
-
1 channel
-
Power Output
-
30W
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Power Consumption (Power-on mode)
-
13W
-
Power Consumption (Network Stand-by mode)
-
8W↓
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
OGG Vorbis
-
Yes
-
Apple Lossless (m4a)
-
Yes
-
Flac Lossless
-
Yes
-
WAV
-
Yes
-
Playback controls
-
Yes
-
Microphone Mute
-
Yes
-
Hot Word
-
Okay Google / Hey Google
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes
-
Smartphone File Playback
-
Yes
-
Size - Speaker (WxHxD) mm
-
135 x 210.7 x 135 mm
-
Net Weight (kg)
-
1.9kg
WK7
LG XBOOM AI ThinQ™ WK7 with Google Assistant Built-in