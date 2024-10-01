Frequently asked questions

Make a purchase on the LG Online Shop in 5 simple steps!

1. Add to Cart:

Select the product you want to buy on the relevant product information page and click the "Add to Cart" button. You can continue shopping after adding a product to your cart.

*Select your required installation and disposal service for bulky products (such as TV, Monitors, Washing machines, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Stylers.)

2. Check Out:

When you are done shopping, click on "Your Basket" and click "Go to Checkout" then click "Place Order"

3. Discount Coupon:

Either Sign In / Sign up as member to enjoy discount. Enter a valid promotion code if you have any.

*If you do not have a LG account, you may proceed to continue as guest with limited discount coupons.

4. Delivery:

Enter your shipping information for delivery.

*Delivery is only available in mainland Singapore except for remote or restricted zones.

5. Payment & Order Confirmation:

Enter your payment information, click on "Next" to pay and place your order. Upon payment completion, an order confirmation email will be sent to your registered email address.

*Mode of payment: Debit/Visa / Amex Cards (Debit/Credit), Paynow, Googlepay, and Grabpay.